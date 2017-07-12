

Houston Astros star George Springer likely earned a lot of new fans on Tuesday night. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With a spreadsheet of impressive stats this season, Houston Astros star George Springer is used to making physical statements on the baseball diamond. During Tuesday night’s annual All-Star Game in Miami, however, the 27-year-old decided to make some verbal ones too. He was one of two players who agreed to wear a microphone during the game so he could be interviewed throughout the night.

This likely wasn’t a big deal for Bryce Harper, the gregarious Washington Nationals who mic’d up for the National League side, but for Springer, being mic’d up wasn’t entirely natural. See, Springer’s had a stutter all his life, which when he was younger led him to shy away from interviews, but on Tuesday, he agreed to speak for the American League — and for everyone who stutters.

George Springer wore a microphone on national TV tonight, says his stutter is not going to stop him from talking. @sayorg #Astros #ASG pic.twitter.com/fL5Fsh4fBQ — Dolores A. Lozano (@doloresalozano) July 12, 2017

“I can’t spread a message to kids and adults if I’m not willing to put myself out there,” he told reporters after the game. “I understand I’m going to stutter. I don’t care. It is what it is. It’s not going to stop me from talking or having fun.”

While Springer’s stutter isn’t immediately obvious and its far from debilitating, it did come out at times as he answered questions presented to him during the game by Fox commentators Joe Buck and John Smoltz. In one clip, Springer can be heard making extra pauses before his words or saying the opening letter of certain words twice.

Springer was interviewed on the field tonight and it was fantastic. #Astros pic.twitter.com/qPWR4tHZ28 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 12, 2017

There are two reasons, however, why Springer’s stutter is no longer severe. The first, according to MLB.com’s Richard Justice, is because Springer underwent speech therapy to learn how to control his speech patterns. The second, according to the player, is that his stutter simply becomes less severe when he’s talking about baseball.