

The All-Star Game truly didn’t mean anything this year so why not stop things to get a photo? (Rhona Wise/EPA)

Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game featured a lot of strikeouts (23), precious few runs (3) and one very nice moment between home plate umpire Joe West and the Seattle Mariners’ Nelson Cruz, who stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning with his cellphone in his pocket. His goal: To take a photograph with West, who earlier this season became just the third umpire in MLB history to work 5,000 games.

[This time it didn’t count: With stakes gone, All-Star Game tries to bring back fun]

The Cardinals’ Yadier Molina, catching for the National League, did the honors because Cruz couldn’t quite make it happen while wearing his batting gloves (“It was supposed to be a selfie,” he said afterward).

This was the result:

And here it is… #ASG A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

“He’s a legend,” Cruz said. “I think that’s the only chance you have to take a picture with Joe West.”

According to the Seattle Times, Cruz and West have had a chummy on-field relationship since a baserunning play that took place in 2006, when Cruz was just beginning his MLB career with the Rangers. He thought he was going to be called out after he didn’t slide into second base, but West ruled him safe and gave him some sage advice.

“He said, ‘Let’s go, rookie, next time, slide,’ ” Cruz said after Tuesday night’s game. “That stuck in my mind. He saved my butt calling me safe.”

As for bringing a cellphone onto the field with him during a game, the Mariners’ designated hitter wasn’t too worried.

“I had it on silent in case anyone called me,” Cruz said, per The Post’s Dave Sheinin.

Plus: “I have insurance.”