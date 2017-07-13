

Astana rider Fabio Aru chases Team Sky’s Chris Froome in Stage 12. (Christian Hartmann/Reuters)

What a difference 200 meters make.

It was in that length of road, situated on a 20 percent gradient, that three-time winner Chris Froome lost the lead in the Tour de France on Thursday. The Team Sky rider has never not been in the yellow jersey this late in any of the three Tours he won.

“I didn’t have the legs to finish it off,” Froome, 32, said after Thursday’s 214.5-kilometer stage that snaked through the Pyrenees mountains. “The race is certainly on now.”

The new leader is 27-year-old Italian rider Fabio Aru, who started Thursday’s stage 18 seconds behind Froome.

The rivalry between these two was anticipated to come to a head on Thursday, especially as Aru, who rides for Astana Pro Team, remained on Froome’s wheel the whole race, including once when Froome, followed by Aru, accidentally rode into a group of campers.

Here is a look at @chrisfroome overshooting a corner and running off the road #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/MvldfSbMm3 — NBCSN Cycling (@NBCSNCycling) July 13, 2017

In the final 200 meters, however, when the race ended on a steep climb, Aru took his shot and was able to spring ahead of Froome, who had won the yellow jersey in Stage 8, to beat him by 20 seconds. Aru, who will wear yellow for the first time, now sits six seconds ahead of Froome.

The star of the day, however, might be 26-year-old Frenchman Romain Bardet, who took off like a lightning bolt up the last climb to win his third mountain stage in three consecutive Tour de France races.

“The pace was very high all day long, but just in the last meters, I saw Froome was in trouble and I just try to go to the line as soon as possible,” Bardet said.

Many consider Bardet a likely future Tour de France winner, but perhaps he shouldn’t be counted out this year. The AG2R-La Mondiale rider sits just 25 seconds behind Aru in third place.