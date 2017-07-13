LaVar Ball created a huge amount of public awareness for his family’s nascent company, Big Baller Brand, by getting into a series of high-profile feuds, as well as by offering innumerable boasts and other outlandish comments. On Thursday, his notoriety was used to great effect by another person looking to sell some shoes: J.J. Watt.

Of course, Watt is hardly trying to rise up from obscurity, as Ball did this year. Another difference between the two is that Watt’s new line of Reebok sneakers costs $99, on the low end of that market and a pittance compared to the shoes the Balls introduced in May, which were infamously priced at $495.

Watt referred to that gap in cost in a tweet, while claiming that his were “100% more effective.”

400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective. Available tonight at midnight for $99.https://t.co/sU39iHQfcv pic.twitter.com/tHarE6JIfK — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

One jab at the Balls, though, was not enough for Watt. He then appeared to make light of the fact that LaVar Ball’s son Lonzo, the Lakers’ No. 2 overall pick, didn’t wear his own shoes in a Summer League game Wednesday but opted instead for a pair of Nikes.

And I actually wear them. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

“I wanted to create something that everybody can afford, everybody can wear to the gym, during workouts and after the gym,” Watt recently told CBS Sports. However, $99 is still too high a price tag for many people, including a “broke college kid” who was promised a free pair by Watt in a Twitter exchange Wednesday.

The price he’s charging for his shoes may be wildly different from that of the Balls, but Watt is turning his Reebok partnership into his own family affair. The apparel company signed the Texans star’s two younger brothers, Chargers fullback Derek Watt and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, to endorse their sibling’s shoe and clothing line.

“There’s nobody I’d rather have representing my brand and giving me honest feedback than my brothers,” Watt said (via ESPN). The Balls may not be quite as appreciative of the feedback they received from the three-time AP defensive player of the year, and we await LaVar’s inevitable reply.