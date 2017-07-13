Swoosh! (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball had the best NBA summer league game of his young career on Wednesday night, with 36 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals in a win over the 76ers. And he wasn’t wearing Big Baller Brand ZO2s, eschewing father LaVar Ball’s nascent footwear brand for a pair of purple Kobe A.D. Nikes (as you can see in the above photo).

Afterward, Lonzo Ball explained that he was just trying to capture Kobe Bryant’s competitive mind-set with the Nikes.

“Um, you know, Mamba mentality,” Ball said, per ESPN. “Thought I’d switch it up.”

But Ball then said something a little strange: “Like I said, you can wear whatever you want when you play with Big Baller Brand … and it is just nice to get out there and do that.”

Putting aside the peculiarity of marketing a brand of sneakers by not wearing them, wouldn’t Ball the younger (or anyone else who signs with Big Baller) stand to profit more if he picked a sneaker brand and stuck with it instead of switching things up on a game-by-game basis? Will there be times when he changes his sneakers after every quarter? Am I overthinking this?

Anyway, LeBron James, owner of a lifetime contract with Nike, was courtside on Wednesday night and seemed to notice this fact, highlighting Ball’s shoes in an Instagram video with a “Just. Do. It” caption.

