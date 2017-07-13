

Tampa Bay Rays’ fans may have seen the last of this face for the rest of the season. (Duane Burleson/AP)

The Tampa Bay Rays lost outfielder Colby Rasmus on Thursday after the player decided “to step away from baseball.” The team made the announcement in a short statement online.

The #Rays have placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list. pic.twitter.com/Z28sYZ5SfI — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 13, 2017

The Rays declined to comment further about the situation, noting they wished to respect “the privacy of Colby and his family.”

While the team didn’t say how long it thought Rasmus would be away, Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin tweeted the player is “not expected to return this season.”

Colby Rasmus has decided to "step away" from game, placed on restricted list by #Rays, not expected to return this season — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 13, 2017

Hearing no new issues with #Rays Rasmus, may just be matter of being frustrated again with injuries, preferring to spend time with family. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 13, 2017

Rasmus, who was placed on the disabled list with a hip injury before the all-star break, has not commented on his decision. Rasmus signed a one-year, $5 million contract to play with the Rays this season, and was having a respectable season until his hip, which has been an issue before, began bothering him last month.

Rasmus hit .281/.318/.579 in 37 games, including seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Per Topkin, the Rays are off the hook for the remainder of his salary this season, “around $2.35 million,” so long as he remains on the restricted list.