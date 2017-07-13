

Over the years, Skip Bayless has enjoyed a number of debate partners, from Woody Paige to Stephen A. Smith to Shannon Sharpe. But let’s face it, the only pundit who can really match Bayless, scorching-hot take for scorching-hot take, is … Bayless himself.

We know this because of a video that emerged Thursday, showing the “Undisputed” star squaring off against himself over the merits of Aaron Rodgers. Bayless called the Packers quarterback “historically, transcendentally, specially great,” to which Bayless responded that Rodgers was “not consistently, historically great, transcendentally great.”

Okay, so chances are that this didn’t really happen, but it sure looked like it in a cleverly edited video by a YouTube user, Will Schleichert. In it, Bayless is shown to have been all over the map on Rodgers, from calling him (in a complimentary way) “Aaron Bleepin’ Rodgers” to uttering a dismissive “Errant Rodgers.”

Take a look, and enjoy — assuming you can tolerate twice as much Bayless as you’d normally get in a minute-long “Undisputed” clip:

Something of a real-life version of the video occurred in December, when Bayless was hosting a Facebook Live event. In the comments section, he himself, or someone using his verified account, wrote, “Skip you are the man!! Love the new show on Fs1!!!!”

As of this writing, Schleichert had not replied to a request for comment, but he appears to be the same person who was fired from ESPN in 2013 (per Deadspin), after creating a video that showed Keith Olbermann rapping the lyrics to Tupac’s “Hit ‘Em Up.” Schleichert’s LinkedIn profile lists him as having been a senior associated producer at Fox until March, so it appears that, this time, Schleichert decided to wait until after leaving a network to have some fun with one of its best-known personalities.

The Bayless video calls to mind Stephen Colbert’s bit, “Formidable Opponent,” on his old Comedy Central show. The difference, of course, is that Colbert was doing a parody of a self-important, cable-TV blowhard, whereas … well, let’s just leave it at that.

