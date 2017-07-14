

It’s hard to respect either of these two people out of the ring. (Paul Childs/Reuters)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the heavy favorite ahead of this Aug. 26 boxing match against Conor McGregor. However, in a contest to see who can be a more despicable person, the two are more evenly matched.

The latest evidence: Mayweather used a gay slur Friday during the pair’s promotional appearance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Sigh.

Mayweather used the term near the end of the appearance, peppering it in with other nouns, including punk, ho and a euphemism for female genitalia. (You can watch the unsavory video on TMZ Sports.)

Mayweather, of course, isn’t the only fighter on this tour to use offensive language. McGregor has uttered multiple phrases on the four-city tour that have people accusing him of being racist.

For instance, the Irishman twice shouted at Mayweather this week, “Dance for me, boy!” reminding many of a demand associated with white slave owners to their black slaves. In fact, there’s a scene in the film “12 Years a Slave,” where a slave master wakes up his slaves in the middle of the night to demand they dance for him.

McGregor also appeared to refer to black people as “monkeys” when discussing the film “Rocky III” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“That was the one [with] the dancing monkeys in the gym,” he said.

Even while trying to deny accusations that he was racist this week, McGregor managed to offend, claiming he was black “from the waist down” before gyrating his pelvis “for my beautiful, black female fans.”

McGregor doubling and tripling down on racist taunts. Says he's half black from waist down, disrespects black women.. — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) July 14, 2017

Mayweather had tried to use McGregor’s controversial remarks in his favor, noting after the New York City event on Thursday (via the Independent), “I don’t care if it’s white women, black women, white men, black men, Asian, Latina or Latino, you don’t disrespect people.” But with his flagrant disrespect of the LGBT community on Friday, it appears he failed to take his own advice.