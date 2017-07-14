

Michelle Wie watches a tee shot during Thursday’s first round of the U.S. Women’s Open. Wie withdrew Friday due to neck pain. (Seth Wenig/AP)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the U.S. Women’s Open, the U.S. Golf Association announced just after 8 a.m. on Friday. Wie experienced neck pain in the lead-up to the tournament this week and that continued into her first round Thursday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Wie — who shot a one-over 73 in the first round — bogeyed No. 10 on Friday morning, her first hole of the second round, then withdrew in the middle of the 11th hole.

Wie was favoring the right side of her neck during a practice round Wednesday, and continued to battle pain throughout the first round. She seemed to have trouble turning her head and wasn’t taking any drives in practice. Instead, she was dropping the ball in the fairway and playing from there. During her round Thursday — which included a two-hour weather delay — Wie received neck massages from her father, B.J., and saw a physical therapist on the course.

The 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion has battled injuries throughout her career, which started when, at age 10, she became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship. The 27-year-old has experienced neck pain throughout this season after she reportedly suffered whiplash during a minor car accident in the offseason.

Wie posted on Twitter Friday morning about her withdrawal, saying that with “continued treatment,” she is confident she will be “100% by the Scottish and British Open.”