Don’t look now, but not only is Tim Tebow hitting the ball, he’s coming through in the clutch. The Mets’ 29-year-old minor leaguer smashed a walk-off home run Thursday, saying later that it was the first time he’d done so since high school — which makes sense, given how little baseball he’s played since then.

That blast in the seventh and final inning gave Tebow’s St. Lucie Mets a 5-4 win over the Daytona Tortugas. The former NFL quarterback went 2 for 5 at the plate, giving him a .327 batting average, with three homers and an 11-game hitting streak since being promoted to the high-A team last month.

At the time of his call-up, Tebow was batting just .220 for the low-A Columbia Fireflies, having not played baseball regularly since 2004, when he was a junior at a Florida high school (he quit to focus on football as a senior). Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson subsequently admitted that the organization had signed Tebow “partly because of his celebrity, partly because this is an entertainment business,” but a return to his home state seems to be doing a world of good.

“I just wanted to try and come through in the end and help win it for our team,” Tebow said after Thursday’s game (via the Daytona Beach News-Journal). “I’m just thankful to get that opportunity.

“It was a lot of fun to celebrate with all the guys. We’ve been working to get a lot better, and I feel like over the last couple of weeks we’ve really been improving as a team, so it feels good.”

Tebow attributed his improvement at the plate to “just working with the coaches and more time playing baseball.” He added, “Just seeing more pitches, have better timing, be through the zone longer.”

“The goal is just to stay behind as many balls as I can,” Tebow, whose three home runs with St. Lucie have been to the opposite field, said (via the Associated Press). “See it, let it get deep. When you stay behind it, it goes the other way.”

As he was while in the Fireflies’ South Atlantic League, Tebow has been a hit among Florida State League fans, who flock to both home and away games to catch a glimpse of the former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion with the Florida Gators. One can only imagine the circus that would form should he ever get promoted all the way to the major leagues, and the way he’s hitting now, that scenario could unfold as soon as September.