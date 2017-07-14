BEDMINSTER, N.J. — There has been speculation all week on whether President Trump would come to the U.S. Women’s Open in Bedminster.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that he is on his way.

Left Paris for U.S.A. Will be heading to New Jersey and attending the#USWomensOpen, their most important tournament, this afternoon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

The tournament, the richest and most prestigious event on the women’s golf calendar, is being held here at Trump National Golf Club. His arrival Friday will mark his fourth visit to the estate, one of 16 courses worldwide that bear his name, since he was inaugurated in January.

Trump has long been a prominent supporter of the LPGA, hosting several events and inviting top female golfers to play rounds on his courses. His properties are also connected to major events on men’s tours: Trump National Golf Club in Loudoun County, Va., hosted the Senior PGA Championship in May, and the 2022 PGA Championship is scheduled to be held here.

The first hint of a potential visit came Monday, when the Federal Aviation Association issued a notice indicating that Trump could be flying into the Bedminster area Friday.

On Thursday night, players were alerted about heightened security measures Friday morning. The players were told to factor in 20 extra minutes to arrive at the course, and that they would be asked to leave their cars so they could be checked before driving onto the grounds. Officials notifying the players of these measures repeatedly said, “Everything is subject to search.”

The topic of Trump has overshadowed the tournament at times throughout the week, whether that be in conversations on the course or in players’ news conferences. Late last month, American golfer Brittany Lincicome told the Chicago Tribune, “Hopefully maybe he doesn’t show up and it won’t be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him.”

On Wednesday, the women’s advocacy group UltraViolet announced a three-day protest of the U.S. Golf Association’s decision to hold the tournament at a Trump course. The group said it will be flying a banner that reads “USGA: STAND WITH WOMEN, NOT TRUMP” over the course early Friday afternoon. On Saturday, the group said there will be a digital truck billboard — with past Trump comments and bits of newspaper columns displayed on it — circling the grounds of the tournament. And on Sunday, the group plans to hold a rally outside the Bedminster club.

On Tuesday in Bedminster, players were hesitant to offer any opinions on Trump or the potential of him coming to the event.

Players were asked a variety of questions about Trump, including if they agreed with Lincicome, if they considered sitting out the event, or if they were concerned that he was hosting this event given comments he has made about women in the past.

“I will not comment on any political part this week,” star American golfer Michelle Wie, who withdrew from the competition on Friday because of neck pain, said on Tuesday. “This week is about the golf for me.”

“This is Trump’s property. That’s why this is so like big issue,” South Korea native So Yeon Ryu, the world’s top-ranked player, said Tuesday. “But I know he’s a huge fan of golf. This is one of the biggest tournaments in U.S. and I strongly say this is best tournament in U.S., and everybody wants to win this tournament and, well, he’s president of U.S. as well, so I think no matter his coming or not, the fact is not going to be changed.”

The tournament rolled along Friday morning, through sporadic rain showers, with the start of the second round. It will now get a bit more interesting as the weekend nears.

“I think it is really up to him whether he wants to come or not,” South Korea native Inbee Park said Tuesday. “I don’t think we get the choice of saying whether yes or no. So we just deal with whatever we have, and I think that’s pretty much what we can do.”