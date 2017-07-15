The Cubs’ Jake Arrieta will face his former team, the Orioles, on Saturday night. (David Kohl/USA Today Sports)

BALTIMORE — How different it will be for Jake Arrieta on Saturday. It has been four years since he has pitched at Camden Yards, four years since he was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Chicago Cubs during the 2013 season.

April 21, 2013, was the last time he pitched in Baltimore. He was 27. He lost to the Dodgers. He pitched four innings, allowed five runs and struck out six. Then, less than three months later, Arrieta — along with pitcher Pedro Strop – was traded to the Cubs for pitcher Scott Feldman and catcher Steve Clevenger.

Four years later, he is 31. He pitched a no-hitter in 2015 and won the National League Cy Young award that year. He won the World Series in 2016. And Saturday, Arrieta (8-7, 4.35 ERA) will start the second game of the three-game series between the Cubs and Orioles, showing a team struggling with pitching – the Orioles pitching has the highest ERA, has allowed the most runs and has the highest opponents’ batting average – what they could have had.

“I think about what could have been, but there’s not a perfect formula or equation for success at this level,” Arrieta said pregame Friday. “It would have been nice to have a better landing here and gain some traction and be here for a long time and never play for another team.”

The Orioles traded Arrieta because he wasn’t what he became in Chicago. Arrieta was 20-25 as a starter, with a 5.46 ERA, and the Orioles wanted to strengthen their rotation at that point, and adding Feldman, someone who had pitched in the World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2010 and 2011, allowed that. But Arrieta showed potential, striking out seven per nine innings and his arsenal possessed a wicked slider and powerful fastball. It wasn’t until he arrived in Chicago that he molded himself.

And being in town, the question gets asked: What could have been?

“I try to think the other way, I think it worked out great for Jake and his career. It was perfect timing for him to reach some levels that he was capable of reaching,” Showalter said. “Whether or not it could have happened here, some people might debate it, I think Jake sooner or later would have reached his level wherever he would have been.”

Arrieta will face three of his former Orioles teammates tomorrow: Adam Jones, Chris Davis and Manny Machado. It’s the first time they will bat against him. And the first time he will pitch against them. But Arrieta has no added motivation, no chip on his shoulder to show Baltimore what it missed out on.

“I think the motivation is just there because you want to win a game for your team, there’s still several guys over there that I played with that you want to get out,” Arrieta said. “Really the motivation stays the same.”

Showalter has nothing but positive things to say about his former pitcher. He’s happy for Arrieta. He roots for him. And he hopes he pitches well.

“Except against us,” Showalter said.