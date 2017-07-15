

Be careful, Neymar! (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)

Call it the actual fashion police.

On Thursday, a top official in Russia’s Ministry of the Internal Affairs, which controls the country’s police force, declared plans to crack down on semi-nudity during the World Cup.

“There will be no half-naked people roaming the streets and squares of our Russian cities,” Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoi told Russia new agency Interfax (via the Moscow Times). “These cases will be rigidly suppressed.”

[Fans guilty of ‘gross misconduct’ during 2018 World Cup could land in Russian prison]

Gorovoi did not elaborate on just what exactly he meant by “half-naked,” but he associated the problem with public drunkenness. There may be a behavioral component involved, as well, in the cases he would like to see “rigidly suppressed.”

As far as “half-naked people roaming the streets” in Russia, one resident of Moscow told the Post on Saturday, “I haven’t heard of this issue.”

If that’s the case, Gorovoi should feel slightly relieved, as he also complained to Interfax that he fears the police won’t have enough resources to contain the problem.

“Bluntly speaking, the police have no means to isolate these people from the places of mass gatherings,” Gorovoi said (via the Times). “Police officers need to receive these tools.”

Perhaps a trunk of T-shirts could help.