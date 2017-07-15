

Terrell Owens, future hoops stars? (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

Get your popcorn ready, folks. Terrell Owens wants to make his athletic comeback as a player in the Big3 basketball league, and he’s taking his case directly to co-founder Ice Cube.

In a video interview with TMZ Sports, released Saturday, Owens pleaded on camera for help in acquiring the rapper-actor’s contact information, saying, “I tried to get into that league. … I got to get Ice Cube’s number … to get my name in the hat to get on one of those teams.”

Owens thinks he can ball with the likes of former NBA stars Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups and Rashard Lewis. And maybe he can in a three-on-three format designed more for entertainment than competitiveness.

“My football prowess, that speaks for itself, but I think if you ask around the Big3 league and even outside of that, the guys know I can hoop,” Owens said. “I like what you guys are doing, man, let me come out there, display some of my skills and let me play against some of the best.”

Owens, 43, was a flashy wide receiver in his NFL prime. In 15 seasons in the league, Owens hauled in 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. Those career stats were in no small part due to his size (6 feet 3), speed (he clocked a sub-4.5 seconds 40-yard time just five years ago) and leaping ability — all skills that would serve him well on the basketball court.

And despite his success on the gridiron, Owens said earlier this year that football wasn’t even his passion.

“If I had to choose between football and basketball, I’m taking that round ball all day,’’ Owens told USA Today in June. “I probably would have had a longer career in basketball than I did in football. People don’t know that, but yes.’’

Now it appears Owens is trying to renew his basketball aspirations, although in a nontraditional manner, but certainly not on a small stage.

“I can definitely play,” Owens told TMZ. “Some of the guys that have vouched for me [he mentions former NBA player Rashad McCants earlier in the interview], they definitely say I can play.”

Owens was a frequent standout at the NBA All-Star Weekend’s celebrity game, and a quick search through YouTube returns plenty of soaring dunks and highlight reels from various charity events and celebrity games.

Here’s Owens in 2010 dunking at a Venice Basketball League event …

And then again in 2014, throwing down at a VBL charity game in California …

And again in 2015 at another celebrity game …

Of course, none of that is proof that Owens can play at a level in which he’s capable of competing against Big3 league players — many of whom are former NBA stars. But the league is built on being highly entertaining, “Combining superstar players and fan interaction,” per its website.

Owens is undeniably a superstar, albeit a former one and in a different sport, and as exhibited by his celebratory antics following touchdowns while in the NFL, he’s likely to be a fan favorite in any sports league in which he plays. Maybe Ice Cube will give the boastful former NFLer a shot.