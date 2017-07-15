(Image via Twitter)

Golfer Kelly Kraft made one of the best recovery shots imaginable at Saturday’s John Deere Classic.

After teeing off on the par-5 17th hole at TPC Deere Run, Kraft found his ball high up in the grandstands. He opted not to take a penalty by dropping it back on the ground, however, instead deciding to play on from the grandstand’s elevated walkway.

Here’s what Kraft’s view was like.

.@kkraft11's tee shot on 17 was just a bit off line … He still made par. pic.twitter.com/RFE07TEtUc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 15, 2017

According to Golf Digest, Kraft, 28, hit “a great shot over the trees” to set himself up to salvage par. Not bad.