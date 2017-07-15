(Image via Twitter)

Golfer Kelly Kraft made one of the best recovery shots imaginable at Saturday’s John Deere Classic.

After teeing off on the par-5 17th hole at TPC Deere Run, Kraft found his ball high up in the grandstands. He opted not to take a penalty by dropping it back on the ground, however, instead deciding to play on from the grandstand’s elevated walkway.

Here’s what Kraft’s view was like.

According to Golf Digest, Kraft, 28, hit “a great shot over the trees” to set himself up to salvage par. Not bad.