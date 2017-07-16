With one on, one out and the Red Sox leading the Yankees, 3-0, in the top of the eighth inning at Fenway Park on Sunday, New York rookie Aaron Judge made a bid to make it a one-run game. Boston center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had other ideas.

Judge, who leads the majors in homers with 30 but hasn’t gone deep since winning the Home Run Derby on Monday at Marlins Park, sent a David Price pitch to the deepest part of the park. Bradley tracked the ball as he approached the triangle in front the 420-foot sign and perfectly timed his jump to make the catch while reaching over the Red Sox bullpen wall, robbing a guaranteed home run.

Verdict overturned! Jackie Bradley Jr. robs the Judge on Sunday Night Baseball. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/ejKa8w11Zr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2017

The Red Sox went on to hand the Yankees their first shutout of the season. Cue the legal puns and the debate over whether that was the catch of the year.

JBJ to Judge, "Overruled." — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2017

Nominees for catches this year comparable to JBJ's home run robbery of Judge? — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 17, 2017

There are a number of other solid candidates, including another home run-robbing catch by Bradley from May …

Byron Buxton’s wall-smashing grab against the Indians …

This improbable Scott Schebler catch …

Marcell Ozuna climbing the fence to pull back a home run earlier on Sunday …

And Adam Jones’s catch in the World Baseball Classic.