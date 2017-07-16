During the first inning of Sunday’s Mariners-White Sox game in Chicago, White Sox lefty Derek Holland plunked Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz in the hip with a curveball. Cruz started walking to first base before turning toward Holland and acting as if he were about to charge the mound.
Holland didn’t flinch and broke into a smile. Cruz did the same and continued toward first base. The two players were former teammates with the Rangers from 2009-13.
.@ncboomstick23 is just out here having fun. pic.twitter.com/0kf6oIextu
— Cut4 (@Cut4) July 16, 2017
Cruz has been known to have some fun on the field. On Tuesday, he stopped the All-Star Game and asked National League catcher Yadier Molina to snap a photo of him and home plate umpire Joe West before his sixth inning at-bat.
Cruz, who hit the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning of Seattle’s 7-6 win Sunday, has also been known to come up big with his bat in extra innings. Sunday’s blast was his MLB-leading ninth go-ahead home run in extras since 2009.
Most Go-Ahead HR in Extra Innings – Since 2009
Nelson Cruz 9 <<
Matt Kemp 7
Justin Upton 7
Chris Davis 7
>> Including Sunday pic.twitter.com/t1uoaUKVQV
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 16, 2017
For the record, the video below from the 2007 KBO All-Star Game remains the gold standard for friendly mound charges.
Korean baseball is so great pic.twitter.com/3sjWhup8iO
— Baseball Fam (@ShtBallPlayrsDo) July 15, 2017