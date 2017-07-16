

Nelson Cruz hits a home run during the 10th inning Sunday. (by David Banks/Getty Images)

During the first inning of Sunday’s Mariners-White Sox game in Chicago, White Sox lefty Derek Holland plunked Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz in the hip with a curveball. Cruz started walking to first base before turning toward Holland and acting as if he were about to charge the mound.

Holland didn’t flinch and broke into a smile. Cruz did the same and continued toward first base. The two players were former teammates with the Rangers from 2009-13.

Cruz has been known to have some fun on the field. On Tuesday, he stopped the All-Star Game and asked National League catcher Yadier Molina to snap a photo of him and home plate umpire Joe West before his sixth inning at-bat.

And here it is… #ASG A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Cruz, who hit the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning of Seattle’s 7-6 win Sunday, has also been known to come up big with his bat in extra innings. Sunday’s blast was his MLB-leading ninth go-ahead home run in extras since 2009.

Most Go-Ahead HR in Extra Innings – Since 2009

Nelson Cruz 9 <<

Matt Kemp 7

Justin Upton 7

Chris Davis 7

>> Including Sunday pic.twitter.com/t1uoaUKVQV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 16, 2017

For the record, the video below from the 2007 KBO All-Star Game remains the gold standard for friendly mound charges.