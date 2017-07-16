

D’Onta Foreman was arrested in Texas on Sunday. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Houston Texans rookie running back D’Onta Foreman was arrested on drug and weapons charges early Sunday morning in Austin.

In a statement issued to the Austin American-Statesman, University of Texas Police Department spokeswoman Cindy Posey said officers responded to a 12:24 a.m. report of the smell of marijuana coming from three occupied vehicles near a residence hall on campus. Officers at the scene discovered marijuana in all three vehicles and a firearm in one vehicle. Foreman was identified by police as the owner of the firearm and arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession. He was later released on bond.

[D’Onta Foreman’s infant son died during his record-setting year at Texas]

The Texans issued a statement that they were aware of the situation involving Foreman and were “gathering additional information.” Foreman’s attorney, Chip Lewis, issued the following statement:

D’Onta was arrested by the University of Texas Police Department earlier today. He had traveled to Austin to visit friends. As he was leaving their residence, he was approached by police. Prior to a search of his vehicle, D’Onta alerted the officer that he had a handgun inside of his vehicle. This legal handgun was recently purchased by D’Onta and registered in his name. The handgun was properly secured inside of his vehicle as required by Texas law. A passenger in D’Onta’s vehicle was in possession of marijuana. D’Onta did not use or possess the marijuana. Upon making his bond, he will submit to a urinalysis to confirm he has not used marijuana. D’Onta appreciates the professionalism of the officers involved in his arrest and in his booking at the Travis County Jail. We are confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts.

Foreman, 21, was a third-round pick of the Texans in April after rushing for 2,028 yards rushing 15 touchdowns as a junior at Texas. Foreman won the Doak Walker Award given to the nation’s top running back.