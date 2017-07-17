

Allen Iverson reacts during a BIG3 game in New York City last month. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Sixers legend Allen Iverson returned to Philadelphia on Sunday to lead his 3’s Company team against Julius Erving’s Tri-State squad in Big3 basketball action. While the 42-year-old Iverson hadn’t played much in the first three games of Ice Cube’s three-on-three league, fans at Wells Fargo Center figured they’d at least have the chance to see the Hall of Fame guard run up and down the court a few times as he did in Philadelphia for the first 12 seasons of his career.

Then, about half an hour before the first of four games tipped off, Iverson announced in an Instagram video that his role on Sunday would be limited to coaching.

“To all my fans out there, based on advice from my doctor, I will not be playing in the game tonight for the Big3,” Iverson said. “I will be there to coach my team and beat Dr. J’s team, I will be interacting with all my fans, and we’ll have a great time. You will see some great basketball. I love you fans for supporting me all of the years up to date, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

For The Win’s Adi Joseph reported that there were boos during the game between 3’s Company and Tri-State, the final one of the night, which Erving’s team won. Some fans left early and there were also chants of “We Want AI!”

Iverson addressed the crowd after pregame introductions.

“I’m glad I had a chance to come back home,” he said. “Ain’t nothing like this relationship we have. I love you for supporting me throughout my career and still today you’re still supporting me.”