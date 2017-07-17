

In retrospect, perhaps filling the trophy with alcohol was a bad idea. (Jon Buckle / AELTC / AFP / Getty Images)

His preparation is legendary and now we’re learning that his celebration is, too.

After winning his 19th Grand Slam with his eighth Wimbledon singles title, Roger Federer let his hair down and, with his 36th birthday bearing down next month, he paid the price. What was Fed drinking? What wasn’t Fed drinking?

“Yeah, my head’s ringing,” he said Monday, the day after the annual champions’ dinner and dance in London. “I don’t know what I did last night. I drank too many types of drinks, I guess.”

That’s a terrible mistake, especially for an athlete with a legendary training regimen and two sets of young twins. What was he thinking?

[Roger Federer wins Wimbledon for the eighth time]

“After the ball we went to — what would you call it? I guess it’s a bar,” Federer said, “and there were almost 30 to 40 friends that were there. We had a great time. Got to bed at 5, then woke up, and just didn’t feel good. The last hour or so I’m somewhat okay again. I’m happy with that.”

On my way to the @Wimbledon champions dinner pic.twitter.com/J1CLMosSkH — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 16, 2017

Perhaps part of the problem was that he hadn’t eaten, another rookie mistake.

“There was no music, but it was a great dinner,” he said. “I always feel bad that we arrive so late. By the time I got there they were already on the main course, which is a bit unfortunate in my opinion. But I was happy to be there again. It never grows old.”

And if he manages to add a U.S. Open victory to the two Slams he already has won this year? Look out, New York.