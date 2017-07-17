Shaquille O’Neal — that’s Dr. Shaquille O’Neal to you — wants a piece of the LaVar Ball smacktalk action and he’s going about it in a rather bizarre way.

In an Instagram post, he challenges the mouthy father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball — the father who famously said he could beat (ahem) Michael Jordan despite having averaged a little more than two points per game in college — to a little action, all while lip-syncing to Carrie Underwood’s “Blown Away.” Shaq promises that, if Ball were to beat him, he would permanently affix a rather ridiculous blonde wig to his bald head “forever.” O’Neal also reminds LaVar that “I made more free throws in a game than the points you averaged Mr. 2.2 a game” and that “the Shaq brand” is better than Big Baller Brand, with its nearly $500 sneakers.

“If lavar ball beats me I’ll superglue this wig to my head forever. It’s only one BIG BALLER BRAND and that’s me THE SHAQ BRAND. Wake up bro. I made more free throws in a game then the Points you averaged mr 2.2 a game. Respect this first balloter #relax #justwatchyoursonplay #shhhhhh #youtoloud #youcanneverbeattheonealboyz”

LaVar Ball memorably started all this in the spring, when he boasted that, in his “heyday,” he would “kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.” He hasn’t backed down and Lonzo has backed him up. In an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last month, LaVar, who is 48, said that his size would be an advantage against Jordan. “He’s too small. He’s too little,” he said. “… You know I’m undefeated one-one-one; I don’t ever lose one-one-one.”

And if he played Jordan? “If he played me, he would cry,” Ball said.

Four years ago, Jordan, now 54, beat one of his own Charlotte Hornets players one-one-one. “It was hard for me. I lost. He’s the greatest man that ever played the game,” said Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, then a 19-year-old rookie.

So what about Shaq? He’s 45 and is, um, in less-stellar shape than his Airness and probably is in worse shape than LaVar Ball. Still, he was, as he points out, a “first balloter” to the basketball Hall of Fame.

Shaq has a couple of promising hoop stars of his own and over the weekend his 17-year-old son, Shareef, promised that he could beat LaMelo Ball, the nearly 16-year-old brother of Lonzo. Shaq backed up his son, telling TMZ, “When you’re a young up and coming player you’re supposed to say you’re the greatest in the world. Is he better? Yeah, I think he’s better.”

To that, LaVar responded: “Me and Melo against [Shareef] and Shaq? We’ll kill ’em.”

Stay tuned for the next installment.