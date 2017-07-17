

Al Pacino, left, will play Joe Paterno in an HBO movie about the former Penn State football coach. (AP Photo/Victoria Will/, left, and Carolyn Kaster, File)

Al Pacino will play the late Joe Paterno in an HBO movie about the former Penn State football coach’s role in the sexual abuse scandal involving his longtime assistant, Jerry Sandusky. While HBO hasn’t announced a release date for the film based on Joe Posnanski’s 2012 biography of Paterno, the network released a photo of the 77-year-old Pacino in character as Paterno during production of director Barry Levinson’s project.

Pacino, who played a fictional football coach in Oliver Stone’s “Any Given Sunday” in 1999 and first expressed an interest in portraying Paterno in a movie in 2012, sure looks a lot like the former Nittany Lions coach, who died of lung cancer at 85 in 2012. The question now is whether Pacino can mimic Paterno’s distinctive voice.

The as-yet-untitled film also stars Riley Keough, who will play Sara Ganim, the 23-year-old reporter who first reported on the Sandusky case for the Patriot-News in 2011. Paterno was fired in November 2011, two months before his death. Sandusky, who was found guilty on 45 counts of sexual abuse that took place from 1994 to 2009, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison in 2012.