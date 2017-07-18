Zach Sinor needs your support. Or rather, the Oklahoma State punter needs the support of the 870 media members who make up the majority of voters each year in deciding who gets the Heisman Trophy.

See, Sinor is making a run for it, and he’s doing so by kicking off his own campaign, which consists of a website that would impress even a graphic designer in 1996.



(Image via Sinor4Heisman.com)

Sinor, a redshirt junior, also put out a brochure this week, outlining his extensive accolades, including the fact that he “likes cool dogs.”

And there's brochures too pic.twitter.com/lQtDUhFB7o — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 18, 2017

For real, though, Sinor is a talented punter. While he missed out on last season’s Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s top college punter, he put up some impressive stats for the Cowboys. Sinor had 35 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, the most in the nation, which resulted in 0.94 of a yard per punt return allowed, second fewest among college teams last season. He credited the second stat to “amazing hang times.”

“The numbers don’t lie and they spell disaster for opposing offenses,” Sinor wrote.

Of course, being a punter, Sinor is a long shot. Not only has the Heisman Trophy never been awarded to a punter, but he’s got some stiff competition in teammate Mason Rudolph, the Cowboys’ star quarterback.

But neither Sinor nor the rest of the team, which is clearly in on the joke, are too worried about that.

After being left off the Ray Guy Award list in 2016, @ZachSinor29 is thinking big this year. Real big. #Sinor4Heisman #okstate #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/htS0eZPtVs — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) June 28, 2017

In a video posted by the team to Twitter late last month, Sinor crashes an Oklahoma State athletic department meeting to discuss the campaign it plans to launch for Rudolph.

Sinor, who wears jersey No. 29, took it upon himself to improve a logo the school created for Rudolph, who wears jersey No. 2.

(Image via Twitter)

The “competition” between the two is something the team seems happy to play up. Last week, the Cowboys released a video of the Rudolph and Sinor talking about each other. Or, well, Sinor was talking about Rudolph, while Rudolph appeared to struggle to remember who Sinor was.

Sinor also crashed one of Rudolph’s media interviews.

Fans can likely count on some more funny back-and-forth courtesy of Sinor, Rudolph and the rest of the team as the voting ramps up ahead of the December award. Stay tuned.