

Lakers fans enjoyed Summer League, even if some were a bit shaky on the team’s roster. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

When you’re the Sacramento Kings, you take your victories where you can. Especially when those victories come against a certain, vastly more glamorous and popular franchise to the south.

And sure, it wasn’t a big win given that it took place not just in the context of NBA Summer League, but away from the actual on-court action. Okay, it’s time to dispense with the qualifiers, and salute the Kings for expertly trolling the Lakers.

Sacramento sent digital editor Shahbaz Khan to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, all the better to poll the hordes of Lakers fans who descended on the arena to watch local hero Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles’s second overall pick in June’s draft. The catch was that Khan didn’t ask about Ball, or even any of the other first-year players on the Lakers’ Summer League squad, such as Thomas Bryant, Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma.

Nope, the players about whom Khan asked, in a video gleefully released by the Kings Monday, were “Shawn Carter” and “Ned Stark.” Sure enough, several Lakers fans were happy to discuss the ways in which Carter and Stark were sure to help restore Los Angeles to glory.

Carter, of course (or perhaps not “of course”), is the real name of Jay-Z, the superstar rapper who just released a new album, his first in four years. Stark, meanwhile, isn’t a real person, but a fictional character from “Game of Thrones,” and not even … well, there’s no point spoiling anything for those who have yet to get around to watching the show (seriously, though, are you going to wait until it’s completely off the air?).

We asked @Lakers fans in Vegas about their rookies that don’t exist… pic.twitter.com/Q6bSyXQKCB — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017

Gotta love the Lakers zealot who said of Carter’s Summer League performance, “I think he played better than I thought he was to begin with.” A girl was more accurate than she realized (whoa, that was very “Game of Thrones”-ish phrasing) by saying of Carter, “He’s pretty good, but actually I think he needs to contribute more.”

"I've been a diehard fan since I was born…"

Had a blast filming this one…shoutout to all the Lakers fans for being good sports! https://t.co/14FNZU42Qp — Shahbaz Khan (@ShahbazMKhan) July 18, 2017

Khan gave credit to Grizzlies reporter Alexis Morgan for pulling a similar stunt in December, when the Lakers visited Memphis. Staying in Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel has long been using this setup to prank dozens of people who have passed by his studio and decided to give answers based on what they thought they should say.

In fact, in 2013, Kimmel had his own fun with some self-proclaimed Lakers fans, asking them how they thought their beloved team would fare in the NBA Finals. The fact that the team had been swept out of the playoffs in the first round was no obstacle to their excitement (apologies for the imperfect video quality):

Congratulations to Ball, by the way, who was named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League, while Kuzma was given second-team honors. Couldn’t have done it, though, without Carter and Stark, right?