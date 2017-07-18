

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball sat out the Summer League championship game. (John Locher/AP)

Lonzo Ball, the Los Angeles Lakers’ prized rookie and the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft last month, will undergo an MRI for a calf injury he suffered while playing in the Las Vegas Summer League.

“[Lonzo] got the groin, got the calf now,” Lakers President Magic Johnson said on ESPN shortly after the Lakers won the Summer League title Monday night in Las Vegas. “[We] don’t know if it’s a tear or not so we gotta go back and get an MRI in Los Angeles tomorrow. We want to make sure that the young man is healthy and strong for training camp.”

Ball had termed his injury minor, but the team chose to keep him out of the championship game as a precaution. The Lakers beat Portland, 110-98, and Ball, who averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds, lived up to the hype of his father, LaVar, by being named the MVP. He had two triple doubles and four games with 10 or more assists.

“This is the first time my calf got tight,” Ball, who was injured in the third quarter of the semifinal against Dallas, said via ESPN. “Just being cautious. I wanted to get back out there, but the training staff is going to take care of me and I will be with them tonight and tomorrow and hope I can get back out there [Monday].”

That wasn’t a realistic or smart option for Ball, with the Lakers playing their fifth game in six nights Monday. The Lakers saw what they had hoped for from the rookie.

“He showed that he could play in the NBA,” Johnson said. “He’s been wonderful out here in Summer League, but now what I got to look forward to is training camp and then the regular season.”

And that injury?

“We just want to make sure because we don’t know what it is. You want to be on the precaution side of it.”

Johnson also promised that the Lakers wouldn’t try to alter Ball’s shot.

“Really don’t mess with it,” Johnson said.

That will please Papa LaVar, who told ESPN LA 710 radio, “Oh, ain’t nobody tinkering with his shot. He’s going to shoot the same way, comfortable, like I said, who cares about his shot?

“Here’s the thing, he missed a lot of shots in the first few games. They act like the percentage is going to stay there. He’ll go about four or five games where he’ll go 4 for 5, 6 for 8. It will catch up with him. So it’s not a big deal. And it’ll come out to a percentage where he’s always been, in the high 40s.”