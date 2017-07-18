

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George allegedly sent a pair of sneakers to a con man. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

If you recently received an email from a man claiming to be the manager of British chanteuse Adele, you should think twice before sending him any of your prized possessions. It’s most likely a con perpetrated by a South Florida man named Justin Jackson.

According to the Miami Herald, which cites an arrest warrant for Jackson issued on Tuesday, the 30-year-old successfully swindled a handful of NBA stars, including Paul George, Victor Oladipo and Richard Hamilton, when he posed as Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, and asked them for sneakers to auction off for charity. Jackson also apparently sent requests to Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Bismack Biyombo.

In addition to impersonating Adele’s manager on email, Jackson, who worked in cooperation with his wife, Angel Lii, also pretended to be soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s manager to “add a layer of verisimilitude” to his requests for sneakers, according to police.

When the two weren’t scheming for sneakers, they were trying to attend concerts for free, get stars to record them birthday videos and more, until the pair was arrested in May for trying to swindle their way into a Kendrick Lamar concert.

The new charges, including the sneaker scheme, emerged on Tuesday, however, when police charged the couple with what the Herald described as “a dozen new felonies.” The charges included several counts of identity theft, as well as an organized scheme to defraud.

The two were booked into jail Tuesday.