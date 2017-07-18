

A Tour de France fan holds up a sign in support of ousted rider Peter Sagan. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It’s been two weeks since popular pro cyclist Peter Sagan was booted from the Tour de France after race officials said he “endangered multiple riders,” and the Slovakian rider is still stewing over the decision.

“It was a big mistake, I think,” Sagan told Belgium’s VTM Nieuws on Monday (via Cycling Weekly). “I can accept that I’m out of the Tour, but I cannot accept the jury’s decision.”

The reason, he said, is because the jury never asked him to explain his side of the story.

“The jury never spoke to me. They never asked for an explanation,” he said (via Cycling News). “They just said that I did wrong and I was violent.”

[Court rejects Peter Sagan’s appeal on Tour de France disqualification]

In Sagan’s view, he did nothing wrong — though he is sorry the crash with Mark Cavendish resulted in the rider breaking a shoulder bone. Sagan told reporters after the July 4 incident that he extended his elbow to keep his balance during the chaotic sprint finish, an explanation that some of his fellow riders found believable, including rival Andre Greipel, who upon closer examination of the video of the controversial finish decried the decision to disqualify Sagan as “too hard.”

Sagan’s remarks this week echo what his team Bora-Hansgrohe filed in its appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport earlier this month to get the Tour’s decision overturned. Bora-Hansgrohe went one step further, however, and said the Tour jury’s decision not to talk to Sagan violated the international cycling federation (UCI) rule book. CAS ultimately decided not to grant the team’s appeal.

While Sagan is out of the Tour de France, he won’t serve any further suspension. He plans to enter the Tour de Pologne on July 29, as well as the BinckBank Tour on Aug. 7 before returning to the world championships to defend his title in Bergen, Norway, in September.