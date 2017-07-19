

James Conner racked up 1,394 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns last year for the Pitt Panthers. (Jared Wickerham/Associated Press)

One of the hottest-selling NFL jerseys, right there with those of Tom Brady, Dak Prescott and Marshawn Lynch, belongs to a running back taken in the third round of April’s draft, eighth at his position and 105th overall. Of course, fans, especially those in Pittsburgh, do have good reason to feel strongly about James Conner.

The Erie, Pa., native played at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Steelers. During his junior year, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He continued to participate in non-contact drills with the team while undergoing chemotherapy treatments, and he declared himself cancer-free in May 2016 before enjoying a stellar senior season.

According to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Conner has the No. 2-selling jersey this week, behind only Brady’s. For the month and for the season thus far, Conner is at No. 3, behind Brady and Prescott.

Grateful and humbled. The love is real I appreciate y'all. God truly has a plan.. still have a lot to prove. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/uyGts8mpwx — James Conner (@JamesConner_) July 19, 2017

Conner is vying to be the primary backup to Le’Veon Bell, who checked in at No. 19 on the Dick’s list. Another Steeler, wide receiver Antonio Brown, had the ninth best-selling jersey.

The 2014 ACC player of the year, Conner rushed for 1,765 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore, but in 2015, he suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Panthers’ season opener. The 6-2, 235-pound back then received his diagnosis around Thanksgiving, but in December, Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi said, “Cancer started the fight and James is going to finish it.”

In practices the following spring, Conner had to wear a mask to protect himself from harmful bacteria, and he couldn’t be tackled because he had a port in his chest through which the chemotherapy was administered. After Conner got the news that his treatments were successful, Narduzzi said in a statement, “Over the past six months, James Conner fought cancer the same way he plays football: relentlessly and without surrender. … He has inspired and touched so many people in how he has handled this challenge.”

God is AMAZING. Just got the call that my body is clean of cancer!!! Been a long road but God had my back. Thanks everyone who said prayers! Now back to Work! A post shared by James Conner (@conner24_) on May 23, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Conner, who signed a four-year contract with the Steelers, was hampered by a hamstring injury during much of the team’s offseason training schedule, but he is expected to be ready for training camp. That starts next week, and, it seems, we can expect to see plenty of fans wearing his No. 30 jersey.

