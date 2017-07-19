

Dikembe Mutombo regrets missing out on the sale of the Atlanta Hawks in 2015. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TNT)

The Houston Rockets have been on the market for two days and already there’s a potential buyer. On Tuesday, NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, who played for the Rockets for five years, said he was in the process of putting together a group to purchase the team.

“I’m talking to a lot of people already since [Monday],” he told Houston’s Fox 26 on Tuesday. “I’m just talking to the people who can cut the check and they can make me be part of it. I’m working on that.”

[The Rockets’ sale will test the NBA’s rosy economic outlook]

Mutombo, 51, has long-dreamed of owning an NBA team.

“I missed my opportunity two years ago with the Atlanta Hawks,” he lamented Tuesday, referring to the 2015 sale of the team to a group that included fellow Hall of Famer Grant Hill.

Mutombo, who played the majority of his career in Atlanta, said owning the Rockets wouldn’t be like settling for second best, however.

“The Rockets are a great franchise,” he said. “They have a great team. They’ve got great coaches, great basketball players, great staff. Whoever is coming in, it’s not like they’re going to have to rebuild it.”

“It’s like someone who’s already sitting on the runway trying to take off,” Mutombo added. “That’s what kind of team the Rockets are right now.”

Mutombo, who maintains a house in Houston, didn’t identify anyone he’s approached about gathering the necessary funds to purchase the team, but whoever it is, he or she will need deep pockets. According to Forbes, the Rockets were worth $1.65 billion as of Feb. 2017.

If current owner Leslie Alexander can sell the team for that much, he’ll make a tidy profit off the $85 million he bought the team with in 1993.

[They may not be the Clippers or in L.A., but the Rockets could fetch nearly $2 billion in sale]

In fact, the New York Times reports, it looks likely that Alexander could sell the team for even more than $1.65 billion, largely thanks to the team securing James Harden for the next four years with the biggest contract extension in NBA history, and Chris Paul, whom the team acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers last month.

The current NBA sales record belongs to the Clippers, which former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer bought from Donald Sterling for $2 billion.