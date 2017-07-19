

Marcel Kittel is the third high-profile sprinter to leave this year’s Tour de France. (Yoan Valat/EPA)

Another big name is out of the Tour de France after Marcel Kittel was forced to abandon the race on Wednesday following a multi-rider pileup that left his shoulder and knee too damaged to continue.

The crash occurred early in a demanding Stage 17 that required the riders to cycle 183 kilometers through the Alps from La Mure, France to Serre-Chevalier. Kittel — who was leading the race for the green jersey that goes to the Tour’s best sprinter — got caught up in an incident that sent multiple riders flying off the side of the road around the 20-kilometer mark. Kittel remained on the road but he hit the ground hard as the crash ricocheted through the peloton, not only injuring himself but totaling his bike. (Polka-dot jersey leader Warren Barguil also was involved in the crash, but he was able to continue.)

Kittel, winner of five stages of the Tour this year, didn’t abandon the race immediately. Although he fell behind while waiting for his Quick-Step team to arrive with a new bike, he peddled about 60 more kilometers and fought various other equipment issues before finally calling it quits on after ascending the Col de la Croix de Fer.

Quick-Step confirmed Kittel’s abandonment on Twitter on Wednesday, calling it “sad news.”

Another sad news: Green jersey @marcelkittel, and winner of five #TDF2017 stages, has stopped at the top of Col de la Croix de Fer. pic.twitter.com/mKs32cT4v0 — Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) July 19, 2017

The team tweeted happier sentiments minutes later, however, celebrating Kittel’s five stage victories on this year’s Tour.

While Kittel went out wearing the green jersey, he is no longer eligible to win it even if another rider doesn’t surpass his points total. With Michael Matthews of Sunweb having a stellar day during Stage 16 on Tuesday, closing his deficit to Kittel to just nine points, it seems incredibly unlikely that he won’t surpass Kittel’s total by Sunday when the Tour ends.

Kittel, who is generally very active on social media, has yet to comment on his condition.

The 29-year-old German is the third high-profile sprinter forced out of the Tour de France this year. While his leaving the race shocked fans, it was not controversial, unlike when Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan exited after Stage 4 on July 4. In that case, Sagan was disqualified after Tour officials deemed he intentionally endangered riders after he appeared to elbow Cavendish into the barriers. Sagan has maintained his innocence, noting he stuck his elbow out to maintain his own balance. Cavendish, meanwhile, was forced out of the race after suffering a broken shoulder.