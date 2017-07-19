

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys continue to wait for the results of the NFL’s investigation into incidents involving him. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

There is a downside to playing for the Dallas Cowboys, one that owner Jerry Jones cites as he considers the offseason problems being experienced by Ezekiel Elliott and some of his other players.

Now more than ever, playing for the team brings an increased level of scrutiny off the field. The visibility is compounded by the success of Elliott as a rookie and the team as a whole last year.

“As you well know, because of his style and personality, it’s like a rock star wherever he goes in terms of attention,” Jones said (via DallasCowboys.com). “Anybody that’s experienced that knows that takes getting used to. You have to learn many aspects of that. Certainly Zeke is evolving and being subject to needing to learn how to deal with the media and social media the way it is today.”

Jones indicated that he had discussed the latest incident, a bar altercation allegedly involving Elliott, with his running back but said he had not spoken to the NFL. The league is looking into that as well as investigating an alleged domestic incident in Columbus, Ohio, for which no charges were filed.

“I think the biggest message is not one that has to be stated, and that is your actions impact an entire team, it impacts an entire fan base,” Jones said Monday (via ESPN). “There’s a lot of responsibility there. Then I think to the team it’s a reminder of the interest that’s in your actions and your behavior, and it’s not dissimilar from the message that you have when you sit down with a child and a young person when you’re talking about how they represent everybody.

“The message is really pretty simple, and it’s one that you would naturally see: Try to think about your activities when you’re involved in them.”

Although the NFL has given no indication of when its investigation might conclude, ESPN has reported that the team is prepared for a modest suspension. “I don’t want to speculate about any decisions from the league or any potential injury or lack of having a player available,” Jones said. “Availability is a key. Ability is a key. But availability is a key, and we really do plan, personnel-wise, we plan for a player not being available. That’s just part of our DNA.”

Elliott isn’t the only member of the Cowboys to make offseason headlines. Defensive end David Irving was suspended four games for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy, cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested on a DWI charge and linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Like Irving, the latter two could face league discipline.

“Our franchise has always been front and center, and actually was before I became involved,” Jones said. ” … We articulate and really try to inform our players of the interest and the amount of exposure, the amount of transparency there is in their lives. And like all of us, we do good some days and don’t do good the others. That’s not to be confused with the tolerating of bad behavior or illegal behavior. That’s not what I’m talking about. It’s just learning that your every move will be scrutinized.”

Tony Dorsett, the Cowboys’ Hall of Fame running back, issued the same warning in a radio interview and it’s one that applies to all athletes, not just NFL stars.

“It’s like an avalanche. When it comes down it could come crushing down on you, so you’ve got to be careful,” Dorsett told NBC5’s Newy Scruggs. “You’ve got to pick and choose your people. That’s the unfortunate part about it is the fact that there’s a lot of people when you get that stardom they want to be a part of it. They want to be seen with you. They want to do this with you. They want to do that with you.

“Sometimes you got to be a little standoffish. You can be appreciative, ‘Thank you for all of this, but no I don’t want to go there. I’m not going there. I’m not going to do this.’ Plus you get caught up into positions. Then you go to a party. You don’t know these people, but some people take you to a place. You don’t know who they are, and then something goes down. The first thing they’re going to do is not going to be their names that’s splattered all over the Dallas Morning News. It’s going to be his name.”