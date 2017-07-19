A helicopter carrying the son of WWE chief executive Vince McMahon was forced to make an emergency water landing in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning after troubles arose off the coast of New York.

“It was very unnerving,” Shane McMahon later told reporters of the incident (via the Associated Press).

McMahon, who was the only passenger in the Robinson R 44 helicopter, was unharmed in the incident. The pilot, whom New York’s ABC 7 identified as Mario Regtien also was uninjured in the unexpected landing.

Jumping off 50ft cages, helicopter crashes…Shane McMahon is as fearless as he is seemingly indestructible. pic.twitter.com/Y3NS97Ab8W — Angry Scotland (@AngryScotland) July 19, 2017

“We heard some noise, and it became very clear to me that I could no longer continue flying the helicopter,” Regtien told reporters (via ABC) after the crash. “So I decided to do an auto-rotation landing in the water.”

McMahon, who appears regularly on WWE’s programming, described Mario as “super calm.”

“[This] made me super calm and we landed perfectly,” he added (via the AP).

I'd like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk Co. Marine Bureau & Fire Island Coast Guard — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 19, 2017

The cause of the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. off the coast of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, is not yet known. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, which spoke to the AP, the helicopter took off from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y. Sometime later, the pilot called for help before the helicopter landed in the water.

According to the AP, a commercial flight on its way to Kennedy International Airport in New York City heard Mario’s mayday call and informed the FAA.

The crash could be seen from the shore and, eventually, rescue workers reached the two and brought them to land.

“I couldn’t have been in better hands,” McMahon told reporters (via ABC) after the crash, speaking of Regtien. “He explained everything as it was happening. I’d also like to thank the Coast Guard, who was there instantaneously, Suffolk County Marine, a bureau that was there, the lifeguards that came to the beach. Just thankful that everything worked out well and that we’re here.”