

Todd Frazier was batting just .207, but had 16 home runs, for the White Sox. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

In making a major trade with the White Sox Tuesday, the Yankees accomplished several goals. New York bolstered its lineup and bullpen at a time when the team has been slumping, and it was able to do so while keeping most of its top prospects.

Perhaps just as significantly, the Yankees were able to keep some useful players away from a certain other team rumored to be interested in them: the Boston Red Sox.

In recent days, the MLB grapevine had been buzzing with talk that Boston was close to acquiring third baseman Todd Frazier and/or closer David Robertson from Chicago. Instead, both went to New York, along with reliever Tommy Kahnle, for minor leaguers Blake Rutherford, Ian Clarkin and Tito Polo, as well as veteran reliever Tyler Clippard.

The truth of the matter is that the #Redsox never showed serious interest in Todd Frazier, but it didn't hurt for other teams to believe it — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2017

Rutherford is the prize for the White Sox, as the 20-year-old outfielder, the Yankees’ first-round draft pick in 2016, had become a coveted commodity while still playing at the Class A level. Chicago, at the bottom of the American League and in full rebuilding mode, traded pitcher Carlos Quintana to the Cubs last week, after dealing away ace Chris Sale and outfielder Adam Eaton in the offseason.

Re: trading Rutherford, Judge/CFrazier showing they can be regulars for years; Yankees have to keep the third OF spot open for Bryce Harper. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 19, 2017

Sale went to the Red Sox, but Boston was beaten to the punch this time by its longtime archrival. Frazier, a two-time all-star, had made particular sense as the Red Sox recently swallowed nearly $50 million in releasing free agent bust Pablo Sandoval, and the team has tried several other players at third base.

Frazier, a New Jersey native, could possibly be used at first base by the Yankees, who have struggled to find a solution there in the wake of Greg Bird’s ongoing health issues. Meanwhile, Robertson, who spent his first seven seasons with the Yankees, adds a potent late-inning arm to complement Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances, with Kahnle also providing effective relief.

Yes @FlavaFraz21, dreams do come true . Welcome home. pic.twitter.com/cIDj2LDYj4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 19, 2017

Clippard has been scuffling this season, but his two-year, $12.25 million contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Clarkin, a 22-year-old pitcher, posted a 2.62 ERA at high-A Tampa, while Polo, a 22-year-old outfielder, was batting .382 at Class AA Trenton.