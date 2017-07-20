

Kato Kaelin, shown testifying during O.J. Simpson’s 1995 murder trial, is now laser-focused on the Milwaukee Brewers. (Hal Garb/AP pool)

O.J. Simpson will present his case for parole on Thursday, but hours before the hearing his celebrated former houseguest, Kato Kaelin, went ballistic.

Kaelin, the loopy blonde slacker dude who gained fame for his testimony during the trial in which Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife and Ron Goldman, simply could not believe what he was seeing — from his beloved Milwaukee Brewers. His former host is seeking parole after serving nearly nine years of a sentence for armed robbery and other offenses, but baseball fired up Kaelin for a Wednesday night Twitter rant as the Brewers, in first place in the National League Central, are on a four-game losing streak and the second-place Chicago Cubs have won six in a row.

It all began around 8:30, during what would be a 10-inning, 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates that cut the Brewers’ division lead to 1 1/2 games.

Please trade Thames for pitcher or something @Brewers – All he does is strike out. He only HR's when we have 7 run leads. He's done- trade — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 20, 2017

13 strikeouts @Brewers -this is so AWFUL! They won't be wildcard team & blowing the chance to win division. Broxton & Thames must b traded — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 20, 2017

Has Knebel EVER not walked a batter in his closing role? Jeez @Brewers why? Why? Why can't he just go 1,2,3? Stearns u better make us better — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 20, 2017

Knebel just SUCKS @Brewers – 2-2! This team just BLOWS. Vomit vomit vomit! It's OVER — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 20, 2017

He went on, with plenty of abbreviated profanity and frequent use of the word “suck.” Finally, he just gave up. “If anyone says it’s a [abbreviated expletive] rebuilding year u are 4ever blocked on Twitter @Brewers — REBUILDING 4 EVER- we just [STINK] WE ALWAYS CHOKE.” He wasn’t too thrilled with Manager Craig Counsell, either. “[H]e plays Thames 4k’s 2day He can’t motivate- after all star break we HAVE [STUNK]. It’s [abbreviated expletive] OVER! We R PUKEPUKE.”

Should his point have been unclear, he added: “U [STINK] @Brewers U JUST [abbreviated expletive] [STINK]! U will NEVER BE A CONTENDER! It’s what the management does best! NOTHING! I can’t stand u.”

The 58-year-old Kaelin, who became famous as the houseguest who wouldn’t leave during Simpson’s murder trial, was born in Milwaukee, so he comes by his fandom honestly. Kaelin recently landed a gig as a spokesperson for GuestHouseRent.com and now says he believes Simpson was guilty of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman. “That’s the crime he should have been put in prison for — the murders,” he told the New York Daily News.

Instead, Simpson was put away in 2008 for an ill-conceived sting in which he tried to retrieve memorabilia from collectors in Las Vegas. His first opportunity for parole comes Thursday.