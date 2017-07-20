O.J. Simpson was a happy man on Thursday. It was a little more complicated on Twitter, though. (Jason Bean/Reuters)

Parole hearings aren’t generally televised. Then again, most parole hearings don’t involve O.J. Simpson, one of the country’s most infamous figures. Even if you thought you weren’t interested in tuning into the hearing that streamed live from the Nevada’s parole board and the Lovelock Correctional Center, where Simpson’s spent the last nine years of his life after being convicted of 12 charges stemming from a 2007 robbery, there’s a good chance you found your way to a live stream on Thursday.

[An apologetic O.J. Simpson is granted parole after serving 9 years, to be released in October]

The hearing and deliberation lasted about two hours, largely because of Simpson, who answered the parole board’s questions with rambling, long-winded responses.

Twitter, of course, took about two seconds to make #OJSimpsonParole trend, reminding us all that if this technology existed in 1995 when Simpson was acquitted of double murder, work production would’ve ceased entirely.

Certain thoughts uttered by Simpson stuck out to those watching at home, including that he’s lived “a conflict-free life,” a statement that seemed to gloss over a turbulent relationship with ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, whose death, along with that of friend Ron Goldman, O.J. Simpson was found liable for in a civil trial.

Simpson, who’s had issues controlling his emotions in the past, remained calm for much of the hearing, but at times his temper appeared to get the better of him. In one case, a member of the parole board warned Simpson to “watch your tone.”

The Internet, of course, also took notice of things that shouldn’t matter, including Simpson’s prison uniform, which one person pointed out looked a lot like a shirt for sale at Urban Outfitters.

And there was the much buzzed-about Chiefs tie one of the parole board members wore to the hearing.

[Yes, O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing featured a Kansas City Chiefs tie and a Heisman shirt]

On a more serious note, just like in 1995, Simpson remains a polarizing figure. Just ask Christopher Darden, one of the prosecutors who failed to convict Simpson of murder in 1995. He appeared on NBC as an analyst to discuss Simpson’s current case, Darden did not mince words when giving his opinion of Simpson 22 years later, even before Simpson spoke on Thursday.

Darden struck a different tone after the verdict came in and Simpson was granted parole.

Simpson, of course, won’t immediately be released from prison. The earliest he will be eligible to get out will be on Oct. 1. No matter, though. Twitter already had its jokes ready to go.

 

 