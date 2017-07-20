

O.J. Simpson was a happy man on Thursday. It was a little more complicated on Twitter, though. (Jason Bean/Reuters)

Parole hearings aren’t generally televised. Then again, most parole hearings don’t involve O.J. Simpson, one of the country’s most infamous figures. Even if you thought you weren’t interested in tuning into the hearing that streamed live from the Nevada’s parole board and the Lovelock Correctional Center, where Simpson’s spent the last nine years of his life after being convicted of 12 charges stemming from a 2007 robbery, there’s a good chance you found your way to a live stream on Thursday.

Everybody before OJ hearing: "Stupid. I'm not going to watch that." Everybody rn: pic.twitter.com/n7Slkg3fHb — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) July 20, 2017

Friend: What're you up to?

Me: Watching the OJ hearing and stress-eating.

Friend: It's on at Men's Wearhouse. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/VqtohJvoiV — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) July 20, 2017

#OJSimpson has the entire airport at a standstill. It's like the 90's no one is moving. I think some are willing to miss fights. — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) July 20, 2017

The hearing and deliberation lasted about two hours, largely because of Simpson, who answered the parole board’s questions with rambling, long-winded responses.

Twitter, of course, took about two seconds to make #OJSimpsonParole trend, reminding us all that if this technology existed in 1995 when Simpson was acquitted of double murder, work production would’ve ceased entirely.

They're about to send OJ back to jail just to get him to stop talking. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 20, 2017

ABC commentators hit in on the head: OJ coming across as someone who was not coached by his lawyer or is uncoachable. — Dan Werly (@WerlySportsLaw) July 20, 2017

OJ's daughter might actually save him, cause he certainly wasn't helping himself with all that talking — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) July 20, 2017

Certain thoughts uttered by Simpson stuck out to those watching at home, including that he’s lived “a conflict-free life,” a statement that seemed to gloss over a turbulent relationship with ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, whose death, along with that of friend Ron Goldman, O.J. Simpson was found liable for in a civil trial.

OJ Simpson "I've basically spent a conflict-free life" pic.twitter.com/HI0BLAh0Li — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 20, 2017

"I've led a conflict free life" – OJ. (Cut to 911 calls of Nicole Brown Simpson pleading for help) — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) July 20, 2017

Gotta love a guy found liable in civil court for the wrongful deaths of two people saying "I've basically lived a conflict-free life." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 20, 2017

Simpson, who’s had issues controlling his emotions in the past, remained calm for much of the hearing, but at times his temper appeared to get the better of him. In one case, a member of the parole board warned Simpson to “watch your tone.”

OJ bout to "Atlanta Falcon 28-3" his own parole hearing. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/x1GvSoJjUq — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 20, 2017

The Internet, of course, also took notice of things that shouldn’t matter, including Simpson’s prison uniform, which one person pointed out looked a lot like a shirt for sale at Urban Outfitters.

OJ's styling provided by Urban Outfitters pic.twitter.com/Tl7UIdfKH3 — Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) July 20, 2017

And there was the much buzzed-about Chiefs tie one of the parole board members wore to the hearing.

Nevada parole board member at OJ Simpson parole hearing wearing KC Chiefs tie. (via @MarlaTellez) pic.twitter.com/hFqleRtCj0 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 20, 2017

On a more serious note, just like in 1995, Simpson remains a polarizing figure. Just ask Christopher Darden, one of the prosecutors who failed to convict Simpson of murder in 1995. He appeared on NBC as an analyst to discuss Simpson’s current case, Darden did not mince words when giving his opinion of Simpson 22 years later, even before Simpson spoke on Thursday.

WATCH: “We have yet to extract from him the punishment he deserves.” Christopher Darden on O.J. Simpson pic.twitter.com/NL9ejTxjZS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 20, 2017

Christopher Darden: still not an OJ fan pic.twitter.com/adQwgUpYgV — Dan Lytwyn (@danlytwyn) July 20, 2017

Video: Christopher Darden says he's "a little heated" over OJ's behavior during this "B.S. Session of the Century" #OJSimpsonParole #TTT pic.twitter.com/JgguHnY5Em — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 20, 2017

Darden struck a different tone after the verdict came in and Simpson was granted parole.

Christopher Darden to @NBCNews: I won't complain about it. It is what it is. #OJSimpsonParole — Timothy Bella (@TimBella) July 20, 2017

Simpson, of course, won’t immediately be released from prison. The earliest he will be eligible to get out will be on Oct. 1. No matter, though. Twitter already had its jokes ready to go.

He already has his uber picked out! pic.twitter.com/yc5vh7541Q — Tiki Keith (@dolewhipdaily) July 20, 2017