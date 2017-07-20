

Tescao isn’t a typical martial arts practice. (Image via YouTube)

The owner of the Brooklyn Nets is no ordinary man. In fact, he’s no ordinary billionaire even. He’s a Russian oligarch named Mikhail Prokhorov and he’s got a unique hobby. Prokhorov practices a little-known Tibetan martial arts known as Tescao, which he showed off on Wednesday night to late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert.

After Colbert double-checked that he wouldn’t have to “kill anybody,” he and Prokhorov motored over to a treehouse-shaped Tescao school the Nets owner had specially built.

Painted in what Colbert called “Dr. Seuss” colors, the two proceeded to engage in a variety of bizarre exercises on even weirder apparatuses, with many involving dribbling basketballs.

Seeing this seems to explain the wacky drills Prokhorov put the Nets through in 2015.

Prokhorov trying to teach Jarrett Jack A post shared by Tim Bontemps (@timbontemps) on Sep 30, 2015 at 9:29am PDT

Tescao, however, doesn’t have to involved basketballs. Most of the time, it doesn’t. It does, however, involve the types of apparatuses Prokhorov showed off to Colbert. Instead of dribbling basketballs on them, though, practitioners of Tescao use them for acrobatics.

No surprise, perhaps, there are comparatively fewer Tescao schools in the world than, say, karate or jujitsu. Most are located in Russia, but there’s at least on in the United States — in Atlanta.

Started by Alexei Ovtchinnikov in 2003, the school writes Tescao “focuses on a magnitude of body conditioning exercises that improve overall health, coordination and flexibility.”

Once students master those basics, the Atlanta school said, they move on to learn “one-on-one combat” and “actual fighting techniques.”

If Colbert’s report is to be believed, however, the combat techniques might eventually involve weapons, including throwing stars and axes. At least that’s what Prokhorov keeps in his Tescao school’s basement.