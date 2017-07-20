

Colin Kaepernick sent a tweet that seemed to suggest Michael Vick was a victim of “Stockholm Syndrome.”(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Michael Vick caused plenty of headlines by suggesting on Fox Sports 1 that Colin Kaepernick should get a haircut. He also caused Eagles defensive end Chris Long to embark on a multiday tweetstorm, one in which the 10th-year NFL veteran argued that Kaepernick’s skills easily merited a job in the league and scoffed at the “relevance” of the free agent quarterback’s appearance.

Along the way, Long exchanged tweets with Jason Whitlock, who hosted the FS1 show on which Vick made his comments Monday. Whitlock had noted that Vick had gone through his own exile from the NFL, one that involved a federal prison sentence for running a dogfighting ring, and suggested to the former Falcons quarterback that Kaepernick needed to show more overt interest in continuing his football career.

“The first thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. … The most important thing he needs to do is just try to be presentable,” Vick replied. He went on to assert that Kaepernick, who some think is being blackballed for his protests during the national anthem last season, is having trouble latching on with a team because of his “production over the last couple of years.”

"First thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair." — @MikeVick advises Kaepernick on rebuilding his image pic.twitter.com/YENvUPOIgP — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 17, 2017

That had Long, a longtime Rams player who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in February before joining the Eagles in free agency, taking to Twitter Tuesday to ask, “Vick thing is confusing [because] he says that CK is unemployed [because] of performance, but a haircut will help. What am I missing there?”

Long then noted, “Vick’s redemption opportunity (while deserved) is way different than CK’s current situation.” When a Twitter user chided Long for letting “leftists … brainwash” him, the former Virginia Cavalier called his heckler a “moron” and said he was just “trying to make sense of why 1 of the best 32 QBs on [the planet] doesn’t have a job.”

In response to another Twitter user, who claimed that Kaepernick’s unemployment was for the “same reason why regular guys wear suit & ties to job interviews for blue collar jobs” and called Long an “SJW [social justice warrior] clown,” the Philadelphia player referred to Kaepernick’s Afro in noting that he himself had sported “a dirty mullet” while helping New England win a championship.

In another FS1 segment with Whitlock Monday, Vick had said of Kaepernick, “The gesture that he made last year when he took the stand to do what he did, listen, we all appreciated it, we respected it, and it was a good thing. I really think the stand that he took has nothing to do with him not having a job playing in the National Football League right now. And being frank, Colin didn’t have the best two years his last two seasons.”

That had Long tweeting, “Irony is that MV actually says he thinks Kaep’s social action is a good thing. That’s what makes the call for an image revamp strange.”

Vick posted his own tweet Tuesday morning, saying, “Colin Kaepernick’s hair has nothing to do with him not being on a NFL roster right now. Let’s be clear! I wish only the best for Colin. I stand by what I’ve said about him being signed at some point this season to help a NFL club.

“I think he is a great kid who has a bright future and I’m looking forward to seeing him on the field again. Trust and believe what I said was not in malice.”

About an hour after Vick’s tweet, Kaepernick took to social media to post a message that many thought was not coincidentally timed. His tweet contained a definition for “Stockholm Syndrome,” one that said the condition “appears when an abused victim, develops a kind of respect and empathy towards their abuser. … This syndrome is also called ‘traumatic bonding’ or ‘victim brainwashing.'”

On Wednesday, Vick called into the “Rich Eisen Show” and told the host he didn’t think Kaepernick’s hairstyle “would make a difference” in him possibly getting signed by an NFL team. “If he has an Afro and a team needs him, he will get signed,” Vick said.

Vick added, though, that “from a personal image standpoint,” he thought if Kaepernick went back to his look from his earlier days in San Francisco, when the quarterback had short hair and a neatly trimmed goatee, it “may help him … in the eyes of general managers.”

Of his comments on FS1 about Kaepernick’s Afro, Vick told Eisen, “I was wrong in that regard, I shouldn’t have said it.” He said that he had sent a text to Kaepernick, one that had yet to be returned, but if they were to converse, Vick would apologize for “compounding … an issue he’s dealing with right now.”

“As a friend, I have the utmost respect for him and what he stands for,” Vick said. “… I want him to continue to believe in what he believes in, and continue to push hard, and know that everything is going to work out for him at some point, and know that I’m not against him, and I never will be against him.”

Meanwhile, Long took some time Wednesday to revisit the Vick/Kaepernick story on Twitter, starting off by listing some of the quarterback’s statistics, saying they showed that Kaepernick was no worse than in the bottom third of starter-caliber quarterbacks. He then lamented that his tweets, particularly the one about his “dirty mullet,” had led to “a headline on every obscure internet blog,” which reduced a complex situation to something misleadingly “simple.”

Long highlighted another Twitter user, who noted that a former Rams teammate, defensive end Ethan Westbrooks, had gotten a tattoo on his face some years ago after quitting a job at Toys ‘R’ Us, to provide motivation for him to resume a career in football, where his performance would matter more than his appearance. Westbrooks said in 2014 (via SB Nation) that he could “either be a guy that has a tattoo on his face looking for another job, or hopefully I make it in the NFL.”

To a Twitter user who said, “Vick was set up with that question,” Long replied, “I don’t disagree with that. Hair still irrelevant in the [conversation] if you like his activism and think it’s football keeping him unsigned.”

That got the attention of Whitlock, who asked Long, “How was Vick set up by the question?”

Long responded with a number of tweets, in which he said that while he believed “Mike was rightfully given a second chance,” the former Atlanta star’s “redemption” opportunity “was totally [different] than CK’s situation.” That major difference, Long claimed, meant that any answer Vick gave about Kaepernick “would’ve been controversial. And it has been.”

“Beyond that, my issue is the relevance of his haircut if Mike admires his social efforts and believes it’s football [performance] keeping [Kaepernick] unsigned,” Long continued. “I wasn’t outraged at Mike. I just didn’t understand it.

“What got lost additionally for me was the fact that everyone who hates Kaep used Mike’s haircut comment as fuel for their arguments, when they probably hate Mike anyway. So the entire thing is puzzling.”

“So Mike Vick should not comment on Kaepernick? That’s your position?” Whitlock asked. “He can’t be asked a general question. No one predicted his answer.”

Long replied that the discussion of Kaepernick’s “image” was a “no win” for Vick. Long added, “But of course I respect his opinion on Kaep as a QB. I just believe Kaep is good enough to be on a roster. Easily.”

At that point, Long was finally nearing the end, for the time being, at least, of his epic string of tweets about Kaepernick. However, a Twitter user managed to get hackles up by suggesting that the “privileged background” enjoyed by Long, the son of Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, caused him to fail to understand how much “presentation matters to potential employers.”