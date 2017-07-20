

O.J. Simpson, center, stands during a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada on Thursday. (Jason Bean/Pool via Bloomberg)

What’s the recommended attire for a parole hearing anyway? One member of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners showed up to O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing on Thursday in Lovelock, Nev., wearing a black shirt and a Kansas City Chiefs tie. People noticed, and the Chiefs approved.

According to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners’ site, the man sporting the NFL-themed tie is Adam Endel, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Central Missouri State, which is located about 60 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Endel wasn’t the only person at Thursday’s hearing whose attire caused double takes. Bruce Fromong, one of the victims of the 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping that Simpson orchestrated to recover sports memorabilia from two collectors, testified in favor of Simpson being released in the fall while wearing a Heisman Trophy shirt. Simpson, who was given a nine-to-33-year sentence for 12 convictions related to the crime, won the Heisman at Southern California in 1968 before playing 11 seasons in the NFL.