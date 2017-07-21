

Damian Lillard, right, and the Trail Blazers would be tough to guard with Carmelo Anthony, but the Warriors’ Draymond Green isn’t worried. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Portland Trail Blazers seem to be putting the cart way ahead of the horse with their talk of Carmelo Anthony. The New York Knicks forward has let it be known that he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause to be possibly dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers or Houston Rockets, not necessarily to any other teams. And New York has reportedly pulled back on trade discussions, at least for the time being, in the wake of adding Scott Perry as its new general manager.

That didn’t stop Portland stars Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum from talking about the damage they could do “when” they acquired Anthony. In fact, Lillard went so far as to say of the champion Golden State Warriors stopping the Melo-augmented Blazers, “Good luck,” a quote that got the attention of a certain Golden State player known for expressing his own opinions.

That’s Draymond Green, using his Instagram account Thursday to tell Lillard, “Give it a break,” with the help of some laughing emoji. The Warriors have dropped just one game to the Blazers while ousting Portland from the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, including a first-round sweep this year, so it’s not hard to see why Green would feel that Lillard and Co. would have to do a little more than add the 33-year-old Anthony to become a plausible threat.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported this week that while the Knicks and Rockets were hoping that the Blazers could help facilitate a deal that would send Anthony to Houston, Portland is only interested in a deal that nets it the veteran forward. Wojnarowski, citing league sources, added that “Portland believes the addition of a player such as Anthony would furnish it with talent and depth comparable to those of the top Western Conference contenders, except for the Golden State Warriors.”

Lillard went a little further than that Wednesday, saying (via CSN Bay Area), “We can compete with anybody in the West, but I think when you get to those teams like Golden State, if we happen to run into them in a playoff situation now — we getting in the paint, and if they want to help off someone like Melo … good luck.”

“You add another guy that can go out there and score 50 … over the last decade, he’s been one of the best players in the league,” Lillard said of Anthony. “Playing against him, you know he’s a cerebral player. He’s smart.”

Lillard told The Oregonian that he “spoke” to Anthony about waiving his no-trade clause for the Blazers, an act that would seem to violate the NBA’s tampering rules. The guard said he did that because, “obviously, he makes us a better team.”

“Obviously with that being out there and that being a real possibility,” Lillard added, “I don’t see why I wouldn’t reach out to him and let him know the interest is mutual if he’s interested in us.”

“He can help us a lot; we can help him,” McCollum told The Oregonian, when asked what his message to Anthony would be. “He wants to play in the playoffs and be competitive. He’s a very talented player. I think if we get him — when we get him — I think [we’re] top three in the West easy.”

With Anthony, the Blazers might indeed be top-three in the Western Conference — on offense. A poor defensive squad to begin with, bringing in Anthony would only make matters worse on that end for Portland.

Ideally, the Blazers should be trying to acquire a veteran forward with some scoring ability but with elite defensive skills. You know, someone like Draymond Green. No wonder he wants Lillard to “give it a break.”