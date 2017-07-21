

Michael Oher is also facing a misdemeanor criminal charge over the incident. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Former Carolina Panthers lineman Michael Oher wanted to go to a Nashville comedy club on April 14, so he called an Uber. The ride that evening did not go smoothly, however, and Oher ended up being charged with assault. He was apparently upset about the amount of the fare and he took it out on the driver, Girma Berkessa, who alleged the Memphis native bit him in the attack.

“He’s drunk … he’s trying to attack me now … he’s about to hit me,” Berkessa told a 911 dispatcher (via the Tennessean).

“He bit me,” Berkessa adds at one point. “My back.”

Oher apparently fled the vehicle, but not before he and his friends were apprehended by police.

Along with facing a misdemeanor criminal charge (a court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31), Oher also must deal with a lawsuit brought by Berkessa in Davidson County Circuit Court.

In the suit, according to the Associated Press, Oher is accused of being “extremely intoxicated” when he got into Berkessa’s car. It doesn’t appear the bite was mentioned, though. The complaint alleges Oher pushed Berkessa to the ground, kicked him and also called him a homophobic slur “several times.”

It’s unclear how much compensation Berkessa is seeking.

Oher, whose path to the NFL was the subject of the book and movie “The Blind Side,” spent the last two seasons with the Panthers before being released this week after failing a physical. Before that, Oher spent five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and one season with the Tennessee Titans.

Oher has not commented on the incident.