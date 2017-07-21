

The bombshell news Friday that Kyrie Irving wants to be traded away from the Cavaliers was accompanied by a report that his “four preferred landing spots” were the Knicks, Heat, Spurs and Timberwolves. Not surprisingly, reports soon followed that New York was also eager to land Irving’s services, a development apparently met with the approval of none other than Kristaps Porzingis.

The Knicks’ young star took to Twitter to like a post that showed an edited image of Irving in a New York jersey, with the caption, “All that matters. Bring him back home to play with Porzingis.” That post was replying to a tweet in which ESPN’s Ian Begley reported that New York “would consider trading Carmelo Anthony and future first rounders” for the Cleveland point guard.

Begley subsequently reported that “people in the Knicks front office would not be willing at this point to include Kristaps Porzingis in a trade” for Irving. Anthony, meanwhile, had already let it be known that he wants to be traded by the Knicks to either the Cavs or the Rockets, so it makes sense for New York and Cleveland to try to make some kind of a deal.

Before Knicks fans get too excited about a pairing of Irving — who grew up in New Jersey — and Porzingis, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported that Irving’s top destination was San Antonio. Isola added on Twitter, “A source close to Carmelo says his focus remains Houston. He must waive his no trade. Does he go to Cavs without Kyrie & LBJ gone in 2018?”

Isola was referring to widespread speculation that LeBron James will exercise the opt-out clause in his Cavs contract next summer and leave the team, possibly for the Lakers. That, in turn, could be part of Irving’s desire to escape an uncertain situation in Cleveland. For his part, Anthony can also opt out in 2018.

In breaking the Irving news, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote that the four-time all-star “has expressed that he wants to play in a situation where he can be more of a focal point,” as opposed to being James’s sidekick. Irving, who helped the Cavs win the NBA title last year, said earlier this week that Cleveland is “in a peculiar place.”

It probably wasn’t a coincidence, then, when the other member of Cleveland’s “Big Three,” Kevin Love, also used the word “peculiar” in a tweet. Love said he had “no complaints” about how things were going, but he has his own uncertain future, having been the subject of numerous trade rumors, including in a possible deal for Anthony.

As for James himself, Windhorst reported that the four-time NBA MVP was “blindsided” and “devastated” by the Irving news, which he learned of as early as last week. On Friday, James was content to use his Twitter account simply to praise another high-scoring guard with whom he won a title: Ray Allen.