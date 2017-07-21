

The Bengals may have to do without Adam Jones when they take on the Ravens in Week 1. (Sam Craft/AP)

The NFL suspended Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam Jones for one game for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced on Friday.

NFL notified Bengals' DB Adam Jones he is being suspended for first regular season game for violating league’s Personal Conduct Policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2017

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones’s suspension, which he would serve during Week 1, stems from an incident in January in which Jones was arrested on a felony and multiple misdemeanor charges after he allegedly assaulted a man by “pushing and poking” him in the eye.

Jones also apparently continued attacking the man even after police intervened. He later allegedly fought police as they tried to get him in the back of a squad car and spat on a nurse on the jail’s medical staff after he was taken into custody.

[‘See you. Next question.’: Bengals’ Adam Jones goes off on reporter who asks about arrest]

Jones, whose bail was set at $37,500, made a plea deal in May. He avoided the felony charge by pleading guilty to a single charge of “obstructing official business.” He was sentenced to two days in jail.

According to ESPN, the NFL sent a letter to Jones that explained the league examined “extensive video documentation” of Jones’s arrest, transportation to jail and the booking process, and concluded his actions did not live up to the standards set out in the league’s personal conduct policy.

Jones has not directly commented on the letter or whether he will appeal, but his agent Peter Schaffer released a statement shortly after receiving notice of the suspension.

“The letter just came down,” Schaffer said (via NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo). “We are still in the process of reviewing the letter and the contents. We are exploring all options. We are keeping in mind what is best for Adam and the Bengals.”

If Jones’s suspension stands, the Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens without him in Week 1.