

Patty Schnyder kept a close eye on her 2-year-old daughter during her match on Thursday. (Peter Klaunzer/EPA)

Parenting is a nonstop job. It doesn’t matter if you’re a stay-at-home mom or a pro athlete. If your kid needs something, you’re there, and tennis player Patty Schnyder proved that this week when she took a few moments during her match at the Swiss Open to ensure her 2-year-old daughter KimAyla was properly attired.

Patty Schnyder asked for her daughter's arms to be covered. pic.twitter.com/8trcXpypiP — Ashish Jena (@ashishjena94) July 20, 2017

Whether there was a slight chill in the air, or perhaps she was worried about sunburn, Schnyder, who gave birth to KimAyla in November 2014, was on it.

Schnyder, however, was less on her tennis. Germany’s Antonia Lottner won Thursday’s Round of 16 match, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.

While Schnyder, 38, won’t get the tournament’s $250,000 prize, she can always count on a better prize — hugs from KimAyla.

After retiring in 2011 and having KimAyla in 2014, she made a comeback to the sport, in which she once reached No. 7 in the rankings. She may not have won the tournament, but she did rack up her first WTA main draw win in six years this week when she beat fellow Swiss player Amra Sadikovic, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6.

Schnyder, of course, isn’t the first tennis mom to execute a comeback after giving birth. Victoria Azarenka, who gave birth to her son Leo Alexander in December, is already back on the Grand Slam circuit. After taking much of last year off while pregnant, the Belarusian star earned a spot in Wimbledon this year, where she made it to the Round of 16. She ultimately lost to Simona Halep, 7-6, 6-2.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, whose first child is due in September, is planning a similar comeback. Williams has been posting videos of herself keeping up with practices, and in April, she wrote on Instagram, “I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year.”

Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Considering Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant already, there shouldn’t be too many doubts about the success she could have post-pregnancy.