

Tiger Woods is shown at a book signing in March. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

The world’s best golfers — or at least those who made the cut Friday — will be spending the weekend at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, vying for the British Open. As for Tiger Woods, well, he’s got a pretty sweet Raiders-themed pool table to enjoy at his home in Florida.

New cloth for the pool table. pic.twitter.com/ARcsiGNmuH — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 21, 2017

One can only hope that this represents good news for Woods’s recuperation from yet another back surgery earlier this year. You have to do a lot of bending over to shoot pool, right?

As for the Raiders love, Woods has long been known to be a fan of the Silver and Black, having grown up in the Los Angeles area while the team was making its home there. Woods wore a Raiders hat in the widely noted “Mac Daddy Santa” photo he shared in late December.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

In January, Woods wrote on his website that he was “heartbroken about the injury to Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was having an MVP season.” These days, more than a few golf fans are unhappy to think that they may never again see Woods compete, at least at the sport’s highest levels.

Friday’s Twitter post was a reminder that we can expect much more of that sort of thing going forward as opposed to social-media accounts of his latest golfing exploits. At 41, Woods is not too old to rejoin the PGA Tour, but not only does he seem unable to overcome his back issues, he has added an apparent problem with pain-relief medications.

Earlier in July, Woods announced that he had “completed an out of state private intensive program” of an unspecified nature that came a few weeks after a DUI arrest he blamed on prescription drugs. The 14-time major winner said last month that he was “receiving professional help to manage my medications,” citing “back pain and a sleep disorder.”

Meanwhile, back in England, golf fans are being indirectly reminded of a certain former Grand Slam even mainstay. The 36-hole leader is Jordan Spieth, the most successful under-24 golfer since Woods, while just three shots back lurks Brooks Koepka, who is attempting to become the first player to win the U.S. and British Opens in the same year since Woods did it 2000.