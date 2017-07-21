

Kyrie Irving may wear jersey No. 2, but he is reportedly sick of being second to LeBron James. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving said earlier this week that the team was “in a peculiar place.” Everyone assumed he was talking about LeBron James’s uncertain future with the team, but on Friday news broke suggesting that perhaps he was talking about his own.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who cited “league sources,” Irving has asked Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to trade him.

NBA.com’s David Aldridge later confirmed the report, citing two sources of his own.

Two sources confirm @WindhorstESPN report that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from Cleveland. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 21, 2017

Irving’s main reason for wanting a change of environment, according to Windhorst, is because he “no longer wants to play alongside” James and be more of a “focal point.”

Irving’s agent Jeff Wechsler neither confirmed nor denied Windhorst’s report, however he did admit to ESPN that he and Irving “had a meeting with Cavs leadership where we discussed many different scenarios” regarding Irving’s future.

“The basis of those discussions and what went on in those discussions are between the Cavs and us,” he said, adding, “We are respectfully going to keep those private.”

League sources, however, are more than willing to share information, it seems. According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Irving is most interested in going to the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs or Minnesota Timberwolves.

The New York option might prove the most titillating to the basketball world, as it’s also been rumored that Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is open to a trade to the Cavs.

The team has sent no obvious signals that it is shopping Irving, although Cleveland’s rumored interest in Derrick Rose would make a lot more sense if Irving were gone.

Friday’s report from Windhorst sent shock waves through the sports world.

James, too, was said to be caught off guard when he was told about the alleged trade talk, according to Windhorst, who described James as “blindsided and disappointed” by the news.

Irving did little to quash the worries of Cavs fans this week as rumors circulated that James was unhappy due to recent shake-ups in the team’s front office, and looking for an exit next summer when his contract with the team is set to expire. When asked by Sports Illustrated’s Maggie Gray how different the Cavaliers might look in the next few years, Irving answered mysteriously.

“Like I said, we’re in a peculiar place,” Irving told Gray. “The best thing we can do is handle things with class and professionalism. Obviously we have a great owner that’s willing to spend a little money on guys that he believes in. At this point, we just see what happens throughout the summer.”

Irving is signed to a five-year deal, $90 million deal that is set to expire after the 2019-20 season.