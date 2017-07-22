Aaron Judge took over the MLB lead with his 31st home run. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Regression to the mean was rarely so, well, mean as it had been for Aaron Judge. The Yankees outfielder was the story of MLB’s first half, hitting a league-leading 30 homers and jumping to the front of the AL MVP race before putting on an impressive display in winning the all-star home run derby.

However, heading into Friday’s game at Seattle, Judge was still stuck on those 30 homers, having gone just 4 for 29 at the plate since the all-star break, with exactly zero extra-base hits. That all changed, though, with one mighty, fifth-inning swing against Mariners starter Andrew Moore.

How mighty was that swing? Judge nearly sent the ball all the way out of spacious Safeco Field, awing observers and apparently sending MLB’s Statcast tool into a state of catatonia.

Statcast was created to give real-time feedback on such aspects of a game as a home run’s projected distance and the batted ball’s exit velocity, both of which would be intriguing details of Judge’s mammoth shot. But it had nothing to offer on the home run, skipping right past Judge, who was slotted in the order between Gary Sanchez and Matt Holliday, as it measured all the other Yankees’ at-bats.

If Statcast didn’t have much to say about the homer, plenty of others did, beginning with the Yankees’ Twitter account, which gleefully reveled in the Ruthian feat.

Judge’s streak of 30 homerless at-bats had been the fifth longest to start the second half by a home run derby winner (per ESPN), but that drought ended with an absolute rainmaker of a shot. It was probably just a coincidence — or was it? — that, later in the contest, the Mariners made the rare midgame decision to close the Safeco roof.

So congrats to Judge on breaking out of his slump in just about the biggest way possible. Also, shout-out to the fan who snared the ball, then struck quite the heroic pose.