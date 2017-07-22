Tamba Hali knocks the ball loose from Tom Brady in 2014. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs pass rushing specialist Tamba Hali took some grievances public on Saturday, posting a deluge of tweets to complain that despite his demonstrated performance, the team has underutilized him. Hali, 33, began tweeting at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, and posted nearly a dozen tweets to begin his opus.

Hali listed his attributes before rattling off the ways his team has failed to capitalize on them. At one point he asked, “Am I needed in KC anymore?” He also said injury wasn’t his issue, nor was his attitude.

“I haven’t missed any offseason workouts in 11 years w/ the Chiefs,” he wrote.

The social media flood made some fans wonder if Hali had been hacked or if he’d been drinking. Hali assured fans it was really him tweeting, as did NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who contacted the player to verify it was really him. (It was.)

It’s unclear how the team will take Hali’s public complaints, especially considering the timing. The Chiefs are set to begin their preseason training camp on Thursday.

Many fans, meanwhile, have applauded Hali’s openness, including two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody and MMQB senior reporter Albert Breer.

Hali also took on his detractors, including ESPN’s Adam Teicher, who replied on Twitter that while the player “has a point,” it probably won’t help earn him more snaps.

Hali was quick to reply, first criticizing Teicher for “never [having] anything positive to say,” before seemingly making an insinuation about the security of Teicher’s job at ESPN.

Since then, Hali’s been retweeting fan complaints about Teicher, as well. And here we thought NFL season hadn’t started yet …