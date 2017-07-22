

Tamba Hali knocks the ball loose from Tom Brady in 2014. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs pass rushing specialist Tamba Hali took some grievances public on Saturday, posting a deluge of tweets to complain that despite his demonstrated performance, the team has underutilized him. Hali, 33, began tweeting at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, and posted nearly a dozen tweets to begin his opus.

Fans should know this. only played 7 snaps last year 2017 playoff game against the Steelers. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I was told the reason I wasn't playing was they wanted me fresh for the playoff. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Can someone explain to me how I played 58 snaps in the first game when we made the greatest comeback in Chiefs history? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

watching both Steelers game from sideline and playing 15 and 7 in the last game I'm still lost. Am I needed in KC anymore? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I was healthy last year and the year before. I had a scope not a major procedure. The result of playing for a long time. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I haven't missed any off-season workouts in 11 years w/the Chiefs. I've played in every game except four in my 11 year career with Chiefs. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Let's look at the Super Bowl champs I am sure they had 100% attendance for OTAS AND OFFFSEASON WORKOUT this year. I maybe wrong. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I'm a team player first. Anything for the team. Yet I'm not done knocking QB heads off but 7 plays won't cut it. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I've played through all my injuries I've acquire throughout my careers not sitting out because I did not feel I wouldn't be at my best. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I play because I love the game and did it under some of the worst conditions. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I'm not a pass rusher I'm a football player. I just happens to get to QB when GOd allows me to. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Hali listed his attributes before rattling off the ways his team has failed to capitalize on them. At one point he asked, “Am I needed in KC anymore?” He also said injury wasn’t his issue, nor was his attitude.

“I haven’t missed any offseason workouts in 11 years w/ the Chiefs,” he wrote.

The social media flood made some fans wonder if Hali had been hacked or if he’d been drinking. Hali assured fans it was really him tweeting, as did NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who contacted the player to verify it was really him. (It was.)

TAMBA HALI IS TWEETING HIS THOUGHTS. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

No I'm not high or drunk I just want to play more football. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

It’s unclear how the team will take Hali’s public complaints, especially considering the timing. The Chiefs are set to begin their preseason training camp on Thursday.

Many fans, meanwhile, have applauded Hali’s openness, including two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody and MMQB senior reporter Albert Breer.

.@TambaHali91 this is exactly what Twitter is for homie….carry on pic.twitter.com/iE0o4JEdXO — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 22, 2017

The fact that @TambaHali91 is upset is why this is news. But beyond that, that he's willing to speak for himself is a nice development. pic.twitter.com/zH2d0MYRjz — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 22, 2017

Hali also took on his detractors, including ESPN’s Adam Teicher, who replied on Twitter that while the player “has a point,” it probably won’t help earn him more snaps.

Maybe @TambaHali91 has a point. But he'd better get used to it. His playing time isn't going up this season. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 22, 2017

Hali was quick to reply, first criticizing Teicher for “never [having] anything positive to say,” before seemingly making an insinuation about the security of Teicher’s job at ESPN.

Adam I wouldn't talking if I was you — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Since then, Hali’s been retweeting fan complaints about Teicher, as well. And here we thought NFL season hadn’t started yet …