

Britain’s Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, crosses the finish line in Marseille. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

Chris Froome can enjoy a much-deserved glass of champagne Sunday during his yellow-clad ride into Paris for the finale of this year’s Tour de France. With a third-place finish in the nearly 14-mile time trial event Saturday, the Kenyan-born British rider all but secured his fourth victory in five years.

Froome used Saturday’s penultimate stage to increase his overall lead over his nearest competitors. Colombian rider Rigoberto Uran moved up to second, but sits 54 seconds behind Froome — and insurmountable lead heading into the mostly ceremonial ride on the Champs-Elysees into the country’s capital.

“It just was just an amazing feeling to finish in this atmosphere in this stadium,” Froome told British media afterward. “Three weeks of racing are almost at an end — we’ve still got to get to Paris but this is an amazing feeling.”

[‘I think my legs look tired’: A Tour de France cyclist shares a shocking look at the toll the race takes]

The Team Sky rider also won in 2013 and 2015. He’s just the second British rider to win the Tour, after his former teammate Bradley Wiggins became the first in 2012.

Froome didn’t claim an individual victory in any of the 20 completed stages, but he and his team executed a brilliant race strategy from start to finish. Uran’s lone stage win came in the first half of the race, when he won a sprint at the end of a grueling seven-climb day in the Alps.

Frenchman Romain Bardet, who finished second behind Froome in last year’s race, cracked during the time trial, slipping to third overall after riding to within 23 seconds of Froome entering Saturday. Bardet, who gave the French people their best hope to see a countryman wearing yellow in Paris since Bernard Hinault’s win in 1985, climbed into contention with a Stage 12 victory in the Pyrenees, but was never quite able to reel in the consistent Froome.

“I was in poor health and I paid for it, in cash,” Bardet said after Saturday’s Stage 20, adding that he had begun feeling poorly after the last stage in the Alps, according to the Associated Press. “I didn’t feel well this morning.”

Only three riders held the yellow jersey during this year’s iteration of the Tour. Froome held it for 14 of 20 stages (14 of 21 following Sunday’s ride).

Froome didn’t have the path to the podium in this year’s race. He lost his teammate Geraint Thomas, who opened the Tour in yellow and held it for four days, to a broken collarbone when he crashed in Stage 9, a stage that culled 12 total riders.

Crashes were a near-daily theme to this year’s race, and several top contenders were forced out of the race by injury.

There were also more amusing moments, like when former ski jumper turned cyclist Primoz Roglic claimed a surprise victory in Stage 17. Or what happened when an overenthusiastic fan got a little too close to Colombian rider Darwin Atapuma during Thursday’s Stage 18.

There is still a stage to go, but it’s time to bid farewell to another memorable Tour.