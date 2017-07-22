

Ice Cube knows how to please a crowd. (David Banks/Getty Images)

Ice Cube is a talented rapper, actor and maybe even 3-on-3 basketball league owner. But when it comes to singing? Well, that may be another story.

On Saturday, baseball fans at Wrigley Stadium got an earful when the 48-year-old entertainment mogul belted out “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch. It wasn’t good, but it also wasn’t terrible. It was awesomely bad.

Ice Cube singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" is everything I could have dreamed of and more pic.twitter.com/W1VPf8tsg6 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 22, 2017

No, Ice Cube’s rendition of the classic wasn’t exactly on key (or in any key at all, for that matter), but it certainly had heart, which appeared to please fans regardless.

Even better, though, Ice Cube’s vocal cords may have either awakened the Cubs. Before he sang, the Cubs and Cardinals were tied, 0-0. After he sang, the Cubs rallied to win, 3-2. Hopefully the team gave him a collective celebration wave.

Despite the Cubs’ win, not everyone was a fan of Ice Cube’s version of the tune. The Chicago Sun-Times announced Ice Cube “butchered” the tune. That’s a bit of a stretch, considering how low the bar was set one of the last times a rapper was invited to Wrigley to sing the song. Anyone remember Warren G?

Compared to that, Ice Cube was practically on par with Eddie Vedder, who will likely forever be among the best “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” singers, and certainly one of the most enthusiastic.