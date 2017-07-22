

Craig Sager accepts the Jimmy V award for Perseverance at the ESPY Awards in 2016. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Beloved NBA reporter Craig Sager was known for his flashy, many-hued suit jackets during his 30-plus-year career strolling the sidelines for Turner Sports. On Friday night, the Daytona Tortugas paid tribute to the colorful broadcaster, who died in December of a rare form of cancer, with a beautifully gaudy jersey befitting Sager’s distinctive dress for “SagerStrong Night.”

These are the Sager Strong jerseys that the @daytonatortugas will wear tonight.. and they're glorious. pic.twitter.com/KcdGn59b2G — Zach Dean (@ZachDeanDBNJ) July 21, 2017

Vince Carter, a Daytona Beach native who shared many sideline moments with Sager in a career stretching back more than two decades, threw out the first pitch at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Sager lived in Florida during the early years of his journalism career, where his sports broadcasting career took off during the mid-1970s while in Fort Myers.

BREAKING: Vince Carter is leaving the NBA for an MiLB career. #FakeNews. But how about that perfect strike?! #SagerStrongNight pic.twitter.com/oUlyQceP2a — Daytona Tortugas (@daytonatortugas) July 21, 2017

The jerseys, which were modeled after the jacket worn by Sager when he was awarded the Jimmy V Award at the 2016 ESPYs, were auctioned off, with the money benefiting the Sager Strong Foundation, which “funds clinical trials and cancer research for leukemia and other blood cancers,” per its website.

Sager’s wife, Stacy, who is the president and CEO of the foundation, was in attendance Friday with other members of the Sager family. The Tortugas partnered with the Sager Strong Foundation earlier in the year.

A huge Thank You to the Tortugas for their tremendous financial contribution to The SagerStrong Foundation!! @daytonatortugas pic.twitter.com/ImAlNglEV2 — #SagerStrong (@SagerStrong) July 22, 2017

The foundation has paired with other organizations for similar tributes since Sager’s death. TNT, for which Sager was a sideline reporter during the latter part of his career, unveiled a T-shirt inspired by the same get-up the Tortugas modeled their jerseys off shortly after Sager’s death, while Nike auctioned off 100 pairs of a special edition sneaker, with proceeds also going to the Sager Strong Foundation.

Definitely going to participate in @Nike auction to try and win a pair to support Craig Sager and his fight against cancer #SagerStrong pic.twitter.com/IeWI6ii2dN — Devon Still (@Dev_Still71) October 26, 2016

Sager passed away of at age 65 after a two-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia.